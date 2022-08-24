RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

World Class 2022 is a wrap! Victor Obanya set to represent Nigerian in Sydney, Australia by September

On the 31st of March 2022, Guinness Nigeria kicked off its foremost bartender competition, World Class, in major cities across Nigeria including Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Abuja. After a rigorous selection process, and a three-day cocktail week, the competition officially came to an end, and Victor Obanya emerged the winner of World Class 2022 at the grand finale held on the 10th of June.

This third edition of the most talked about bartending competition was an enthralling experience amped by cocktail tasting, savory gourmet and networking. The cocktail week had guests treated to an array of cocktails from the four regional finalists. Each cocktail was inspired by participating brands. Ketel One vodka led day one, The Singleton controlled day two, and Johnnie Walker, day three. Guests gathered at poolside bar, The Deck, Victoria Island, to enjoy the experience.

On day four, Diageo staff and members of the media gathered at Arabesque restaurant Victoria Island for a closed session to determine the winner at national level who would eventually go on to represent Nigeria in Sydney, Australia later on in the year. After a rigorous screening session, Victor Obanya eventually emerged winner.

As the biggest bartending stage worldwide, World Class seeks to give Nigerians an opportunity to showcase their skills on the grandest stage and reshape the future of drinking culture. For more information about World Class 2022, follow @worldclassng, #WORLDCLASS #MAKEITWORLDCLASS.

