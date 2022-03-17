RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Walkers District: Johnnie Walker's convergence of young Nigerian creatives

For its first party in 2022, Johnnie Walker definitely gave us an experience to remember with its Abuja edition of the Walkers District Party. Creatives and party enthusiasts were scintillated with a perfect mix of music, art, style and of course, the finest blend of whisky.

More than just a party, Walker’s District converged Abuja creatives to celebrate their process and growth with a magical experience. From an art booth where guests unleashed their Picasso by painting the Walking Man, to the bedazzling sounds of Zinoleesky, Magixx, Psycho YP, Zilla Oaks, Odumodu Black and Tomi Obanure combined with the thrill of DJ Maze X Mxtreme, DJ Romie and DJ Titanium coupled with amazing Johnnie Walker cocktails, created a fire that sustained the crowd from start to finish.

With Walkers District, Johnnie Walker continues to inspire and break stereotypes by driving its No Label theme, with clear reminders to everyone who has a dream or is living their dream, to Keep Walking.

Johnnie Walker has raised the bar once again with its mind-blowing Abuja party and we can’t wait to see what they do in the next city. Head over to @johnniewalkerng on Instagram to get details on the event and to see what city is next!

