Walkers District: Johnnie Walker’s convergence of young Nigerian creatives

With Walkers District, Johnnie Walker continues to inspire and break stereotypes by driving its No Label theme, with clear reminders to everyone who has a dream or is living their dream, to Keep Walking.

Johnnie Walker has raised the bar once again with its mind-blowing Abuja party and we can’t wait to see what they do in the next city. Head over to @johnniewalkerng on Instagram to get details on the event and to see what city is next!