Unlocking Polyurethane: Vitafoam's seminar delivers insights into science, business applications

The hall was the venue of the Vitafoam Polyurethane Seminar organised by the foam manufacturer for the benefit of students, lecturers and other subject experts.

Students of the Department of Chemistry, Department of Chemical Engineering, and Department of Metallurgy and Materials Engineering populated the event.

In his welcome address, Vitafoam's CEO, Taiwo Adeniyi, said the seminar's objective is to continually stimulate robust conversations about innovations in polyurethane applications towards industrial advancements.

He noted that, as an industry leader, Vitafoam will continue to drive initiatives geared towards pushing the boundaries of knowledge and innovation in polyurethane and other areas of study.

"It is my firm belief that fresh ideas from the conference will enrich the students' knowledge base in polyurethane formulation and applications towards sustainable industrial development of our country and also serve as a catalyst for strengthening research activities.

"For our students who represent the future of this nation and the hope for the new world order, the seminar presents a good platform to situate classroom learning experience in the context of actual development," he added.

Vitafoam chairperson, Professor Rosemary Egonmwan, further hailed the seminar as a demonstration of the company's commitment towards supporting education and other initiatives that expand the frontier of learning.

She hoped the seminar would provide a platform for exchanging knowledge and insight into the practical application of polyurethane in business.

Unilag's vice-chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, ably represented by Professor Bola Oboh, the institution's deputy vice chancellor for academics and research, declared the event open.

In her speech, she said Vitafoam Nigeria Plc has been a veritable partner and supported the institution in many aspects over the years.

She said, "For some of us not in the chemistry field, we acknowledge and know chemistry is one of the bases of life. We'll be seeing today that polyurethane is involved in every household product used today, and I'm sure our minds will be blown off and we'll be able to see other innovations and ideas of the young and upcoming generation."

Gerson Silva was the guest of the day

The seminar's main guest speaker was Gerson Parreira Silva, a Brazilian chemist who's the CEO of Purcom, a polyurethane solutions platform, and also a member of the Vitafoam board of directors.

In his comprehensive presentation, the scientist took the seminar attendees on a journey about the discovery of polyurethane in 1937 and its subsequent historical progression. He also delved into the polyurethane application grid as well as the integral skin polyurethane foam.

Silva maintained it's important for chemists, like the students and other relevant stakeholders in the hall, to have perspective on the best future applications of polyurethane.

"You have to be prepared for the next industrial revolution. It will be challenging for all of us," he said.

Seminar attendees were also exposed to SME opportunities in polyurethane, as well as practical demonstrations to drive home the lessons of the day.

Iyanuoluwa, a 400-level student of the Department of Chemistry, told Pulse Nigeria the ideas explored during the seminar were useful for his understanding of polyurethane.

"It's not just about science, but also about making money," he said, referring to the theme of the day — Polyurethane in Practice: The Science and the Business.

As Vitafoam Nigeria Plc continues to lead the charge in educational empowerment and industry innovation, their commitment to fostering knowledge, innovation, and practical application remains unwavering.