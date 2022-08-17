Osun Osogbo Festival 2022: Goldberg reinforces love for Yoruba tradition

Commenting on Goldberg’s continued support for the festival, the Regional Trade Marketing Manager – West, Nigerian Breweries, Mr Oluwaseyi Oyedeji said the brand has enjoyed tremendous patronage by consumers in the Southwest region of Nigeria and indeed Osun. Hence, it was not out of place for the brand to identify with the people on such an auspicious occasion. Mr Oyedeji assured that Nigerian Breweries Plc, will continue to partner with the Osun Osogbo festival to unlock the cultural potential of the festival and the country at large.

“We are an Omoluabi brand and preserving the cultural values of our consumers is at the heart of what we stand for. The Osun Oosgbo Festival has been consistently celebrated for centuries which speaks to the hard work the organisers put in to preserve the Yoruba culture and tradition. If we don’t continue to tell our story as a people, soon we will lose our heritage and we wouldn’t have anything to hand over to the generation after us. This is why festivals are important to us as a brand,” Oyedeji stressed.

In addition to the communication materials spread across the city, Goldberg put together a three day jamboree featuring famous Yoruba singer and songwriter, Abas Akande Obesere and indigenous disc jockey, DJ Scopeman. The three-day fanfare also saw attendees winning exciting gift items courtesy of the brand.

The Osun Osogbo festival has been celebrated annually for over 600 years consistently. Goldberg has been a lead sponsor of cultural festivals in the Southwest, which is the brand’s way of identifying with the people and celebrating with them.

Across the different cities of the Southwest where festivals hold, Goldberg’s sponsorship positively impacts economic activities, apart from the colour, grandeur and enjoyment it adds to the festivals.

---