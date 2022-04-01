RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration

Authors:

Pulse Mix

For this year’s Mothers Day celebration, OMO is recognising the mother figures who show love and care for every child in their community through the Everyone’s Mum’ campaign.

OMO celebrates a mother during the Mother's Day celebration in Abuja
OMO celebrates a mother during the Mother's Day celebration in Abuja

Being a mother is one of the most important roles a woman can ever play - loving their children, protecting them, caring for them, and teaching them. But apart from biological mothers, there are women who take it upon themselves to be safe havens for children close to them by paying attention to their well-being and providing them with motherly support.

Recommended articles
OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration
OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration Pulse Nigeria
OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration
OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration Pulse Nigeria
OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration
OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration Pulse Nigeria

Speaking about the Mother’s Day celebration, the Brand Manager OMO, Chinonyerem Opara, explained the need to constantly appreciate our mothers who selflessly sacrifice for their children, encouraging them to aspire, and unleash their potentials to become the changemakers they ought to be while cheering them in excitement without having to worry about tough stains on their clothes which come as a result of kids exploring as they always do.

Parents participate in games at OMO's Mother's Day celebration (2)
Parents participate in games at OMO's Mother's Day celebration (2) Pulse Nigeria
A mother and her child at the OMO's Mother's Day celebration in Lagos State (3)
A mother and her child at the OMO's Mother's Day celebration in Lagos State (3) Pulse Nigeria
Parents participate in games and dance at OMO's Mother's Day celebration
Parents participate in games and dance at OMO's Mother's Day celebration Pulse Nigeria
Parents participate in games at OMO's Mother's Day celebration (3)
Parents participate in games at OMO's Mother's Day celebration (3) Pulse Nigeria

“It is necessary to help children thrive in a secure and loving environment,” said Mrs. Opara. “It is psychologically proven that a child benefits from having multiple role models, especially with family, friends, and neighbors looking after them and encouraging them all the way. With the ‘Everyone’s Mum’ campaign, OMO is spotlighting and rewarding special women, including our mothers, who have also invested their time, effort and finances to support and encourage children around them. It is also another way to emphasize the responsibilities that communities share as mothers, parents and mentors”.

OMO celebrates a mother with a personalised gift prize in Lagos State
OMO celebrates a mother with a personalised gift prize in Lagos State Pulse Nigeria
OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration
OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration Pulse Nigeria
OMO celebrates a mother in Lagos State
OMO celebrates a mother in Lagos State Pulse Nigeria
OMO celebrates a mother with a personalised gift prize in Lagos State (2)
OMO celebrates a mother with a personalised gift prize in Lagos State (2) Pulse Nigeria

With a call to nominate remarkable mother figures across Nigeria, hundreds of entries were sent in to confirm and celebrate women who have played significant roles not just to their children, but to others they have met. With winners across multiple states in Nigeria receiving personalized gifts from the brands, several inspiring stories also emerged through the competition that reflects the bond between mothers and children.

A mother and her child at the OMO's Mother's Day celebration in Lagos State (2)
A mother and her child at the OMO's Mother's Day celebration in Lagos State (2) Pulse Nigeria
Parents participate in games at OMO's Mother's Day celebration (6)
Parents participate in games at OMO's Mother's Day celebration (6) Pulse Nigeria
Brand representatives at the mall activation for OMO's Mother's Day celebration
Brand representatives at the mall activation for OMO's Mother's Day celebration Pulse Nigeria

OMO also held exciting activations with families in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, and Kano to celebrate Mother’s Day, with activities including music, dance, family games and many prizes for participants at the event.

---

#FeatureByOMO

Authors:

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How watching television can help you improve your beauty knowledge

How watching television can help you improve your beauty knowledge

Will you tell your partner if you cheat on them? Read 6 people’s responses

Will you tell your partner if you cheat on them? Read 6 people’s responses

Dis Loyal Judas would light up Easter

Dis Loyal Judas would light up Easter

OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration

OMO rewards community mother figures with amazing personalized gifts for Mother’s Day celebration

Should I tell her parents before proposing?

Should I tell her parents before proposing?

The 3 P’s every man should possess in a relationship

The 3 P’s every man should possess in a relationship

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

5 signs he feels guilty for hurting you

5 Important first Date questions to ask

5 Important first Date questions to ask

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

6 reasons why your nipples hurt

Trending

Johnnie Walker Set to Paint Lagos a Different Type of Red with Its Walkers District Party

Johnnie Walker Set to Paint Lagos a Different Type of Red with Its Walkers District Party

ARM's DAAYTA 2022 virtual finalists pitch event set to hold on April 8th 2022

DAAYTA

Love Always On: itel Donates Libraries, Educational Materials To Schools In Lagos And Kaduna

Love Always On: itel Donates Libraries, Educational Materials To Schools In Lagos And Kaduna

NBC partners chance foundation to empower women

NBC partners chance foundation to empower women