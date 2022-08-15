RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Omah Lay to headline the 'Purple Party' packaged by Island BlockParty

The Island BlockParty is here again!

On Saturday, August 20, 2022, Island BlockParty will rock the city of Lagos.

The headline act for Nigeria's biggest youth event is pop sensation Omah Lay who recently released his debut album 'Boy Alone', hailed as the "album of the year" by critics and fans alike.

Omah Lay will give a spectacular performance of the songs on the album as well as his other hit songs. It is a performance you do not want to miss.

Apart from Omah Lay, Island BlockParty will also feature some of the biggest and most exciting names on the scene.

You can also expect a great line-up of DJs and hypemen to keep the energy one hundred per cent at all times.

The Island BlockParty tickets are available at https://afritickets.events/1765-island-blockparty

The performing acts are;

- Omah Lay

- Oxlade

- Jinmi Abduls

- Raebel

- Terri

- Seyi Vibe

- Major AJ

- Pdstrn

- Ajebutter

- BOJ'

- Majeed

