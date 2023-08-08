ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Johnnie Walker launches 'Keep Walking Lagos' bottle designed by Ehikhamenor

Pulse Mix

#FeaturebyJohnnieWalker

Exciting new bottle designed using innovative ink made from captured air pollution, celebrates the spirit of Lagos.
Exciting new bottle designed using innovative ink made from captured air pollution, celebrates the spirit of Lagos.

Recommended articles

Limited edition bottles will be available to purchase as part of this highly collectible Keep Walking City collection.

Johnnie Walker, the world’s Number One Scotch Whisky brand , today unveils a new limited edition Lagos bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label.
Johnnie Walker, the world’s Number One Scotch Whisky brand , today unveils a new limited edition Lagos bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label. Pulse Nigeria

Johnnie Walker, the world’s Number One Scotch Whisky brand , today unveils a new limited edition Lagos bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label, designed by acclaimed Nigerian visual artist, writer, and photographer Victor Ehikhamenor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new ceramic bottle showcases a bespoke piece of artwork, illustrating an interpretation of Lagos, the commercial centre of Nigeria – the next release in the Keep Walking City Collection of limited-edition Johnnie Walker Black Label bottles. The designs are brought to life on the bottle using AIR-INK®️ technology which converts pollution into ink. The collaboration with Graviky Labs is part of a wider initiative from Johnnie Walker to partner with changemakers who are taking bold steps towards a progressive future.

The designs are brought to life on the bottle using AIR-INK®️ technology which converts pollution into ink.
The designs are brought to life on the bottle using AIR-INK®️ technology which converts pollution into ink. Pulse Nigeria

Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, Julie Bramham, says, “Johnnie Walker is built on a legacy of making positive, progressive choices and to bring this collection to life we asked artists to shine a light on what makes their city special and inspires people to come together to Keep Walking. We are really thrilled by the unique depictions that have come out of this brief and combined with the AIR-INK partnership it demonstrates the power of combining art and innovation, making this Keep Walking City limited edition range a true collectible.”

Johnnie Walker, the world’s Number One Scotch Whisky brand unveils a new limited edition Lagos bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label, designed by acclaimed Nigerian visual artist, writer, and photographer Victor Ehikhamenor.
Johnnie Walker, the world’s Number One Scotch Whisky brand unveils a new limited edition Lagos bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label, designed by acclaimed Nigerian visual artist, writer, and photographer Victor Ehikhamenor. Pulse Nigeria

Acclaimed visual artist, writer and photographer Victor Ehikhamenor, says: “It’s not the easiest thing to encapsulate the magnificent essence of the city of Lagos, but whatever angle you decide to look at things as an artist, the city has more than enough exuberance to offer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Working on this project using Air-Ink as my primary medium brings the future of our environment into real consciousness, it brings into sharp focus the realisation that we have to protect it by every means necessary.”

Only 2500 bottles of the Johnnie Walker Black Label City Limited Edition Design bottle will be available from 31st of July on Drinks.ng until supplies last. Inside the bottle is the same famous Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky - a bold and vibrant Scotch loaded with layers of smooth and delicious big flavour all proudly on show - creamy toffee, rich, sweet fruit and spicy vanilla, all wrapped in sweet smoke.

The collaboration with Graviky Labs is part of a wider initiative from Johnnie Walker to partner with changemakers who are taking bold steps towards a progressive future.
The collaboration with Graviky Labs is part of a wider initiative from Johnnie Walker to partner with changemakers who are taking bold steps towards a progressive future. Pulse Nigeria

The Lagos (Nigeria) bottle is part of a limited-edition series featuring artists from around the world. The artists and cities featured are:

• Shilo Shiv Suleman – depicting a vivid vision of Delhi where a new future is imagined.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Gongkan – symbolising the hope and power of Bangkok’s close connections with the natural world.

• Alek Morawski – celebrating the landmarks and legends of Warsaw with its tremendous story of resilience.

• Okuda San Miguel – symbolising the culture and nature spilling through the streets of Madrid.

• Paola Delfín – illustrating the soul of Mexico City by uniting its ancient roots and modern spirit.

• Mr Hure – shining a light on the unique influences that have shaped Istanbul.

ADVERTISEMENT

• Nunca (Francisco Rodrigues da Silva) – Brazilian graffiti writer and artist who uses the alias Nunca (“never” in Portuguese), which is a declaration of rebellion and freedom from cultural and mental limitations.

• BlackZao – Taiwanese street artist and designer inspired by the historic and modern landscape of Taipei through the use of traditional motifs in Chinese folk art allied with futuristic design elements.

• Christian Wedel - Costa Rican visual artist, his works often reflect upon our relationship with nature and the dense tropical jungle.

• Victor Ehikhamenor - a Nigerian visual artist, writer, and photographer known for his expansive works that engage with multinational cultural heritage and postcolonial socioeconomics of contemporary black lives.

• Jee-ook Choi – successful Korean illustrator who is based in Seoul. As a young girl in the countryside her imagination grew out of sprawling nature to a successful artist striving for personal growth.

ADVERTISEMENT

---

#FeaturebyJohnnieWalker

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge unveils Beachfront Oasis!

Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge unveils Beachfront Oasis!

Johnnie Walker launches 'Keep Walking Lagos' bottle designed by Ehikhamenor

Johnnie Walker launches 'Keep Walking Lagos' bottle designed by Ehikhamenor

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

World's largest African restaurant chain worth £10m is owned by Nigerian couple

How sleeping naked improves your sex life, fertility and libido

How sleeping naked improves your sex life, fertility and libido

How to track your monthly cycle without relying on apps

How to track your monthly cycle without relying on apps

3 sweet and easy recipes for treating cough and cold

3 sweet and easy recipes for treating cough and cold

Did you know carrots were originally purple, not orange? Here's how

Did you know carrots were originally purple, not orange? Here's how

Here are 5 of the most widely spoken languages in the world

Here are 5 of the most widely spoken languages in the world

Unveiling Redmi Note 12 Series: Elevate your Smartphone experience with Exclusive promotion offer

Unveiling Redmi Note 12 Series: Elevate your Smartphone experience with Exclusive promotion offer

5 proven ways for men to cure infertility, low sperm count and get a woman pregnant

5 proven ways for men to cure infertility, low sperm count and get a woman pregnant

These 5 cities have existed for over 5,000 years on Earth

These 5 cities have existed for over 5,000 years on Earth

These tribes have been around the longest in Nigeria

These tribes have been around the longest in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Erik ten Hag has embraced Manchester United's identity. Will it blow up in his face?

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

Chelsea star Chukwuemeka refuses to shut door on Nigeria despite England chance

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

WATCH: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp swears at fans after being asked for autograph

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

Arsenal fans plead the blood of Jesus as Kim Kardashian flaunts affiliation with Gunners and Saka

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Remember the #NaijaHighlandah campaign that rocked Lagos last year, challenging bold and unconventional Nigerians to test their No-rules way of life?

William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah season 2 kicks off with ₦2 Million, UK trip as top prize

Onyia Pascaline Chinaza aka ZannyContestant, Hi-Life Fest 2023

Life Beer is salvaging the Dearth of Female highlife musicians through Hi-Life fest

3-Redmi Note 12 Series (1)

Unveiling Redmi Note 12 Series: Elevate your Smartphone experience with Exclusive promotion offer

The OAF Highlife Talent Show aims to support and showcase new rising stars, talented vintage musicians or even small bands looking to bring evergreen Highlife songs to life…with their own unique modern twist.

The OAF Highlife talent show… Nigeria's premiere Highlife talent hunt