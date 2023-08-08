Johnnie Walker launches 'Keep Walking Lagos' bottle designed by Ehikhamenor

Limited edition bottles will be available to purchase as part of this highly collectible Keep Walking City collection.

Johnnie Walker, the world’s Number One Scotch Whisky brand , today unveils a new limited edition Lagos bottle of Johnnie Walker Black Label, designed by acclaimed Nigerian visual artist, writer, and photographer Victor Ehikhamenor.

The new ceramic bottle showcases a bespoke piece of artwork, illustrating an interpretation of Lagos, the commercial centre of Nigeria – the next release in the Keep Walking City Collection of limited-edition Johnnie Walker Black Label bottles. The designs are brought to life on the bottle using AIR-INK®️ technology which converts pollution into ink. The collaboration with Graviky Labs is part of a wider initiative from Johnnie Walker to partner with changemakers who are taking bold steps towards a progressive future.

Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, Julie Bramham, says, “Johnnie Walker is built on a legacy of making positive, progressive choices and to bring this collection to life we asked artists to shine a light on what makes their city special and inspires people to come together to Keep Walking. We are really thrilled by the unique depictions that have come out of this brief and combined with the AIR-INK partnership it demonstrates the power of combining art and innovation, making this Keep Walking City limited edition range a true collectible.”

Acclaimed visual artist, writer and photographer Victor Ehikhamenor, says: “It’s not the easiest thing to encapsulate the magnificent essence of the city of Lagos, but whatever angle you decide to look at things as an artist, the city has more than enough exuberance to offer.

“Working on this project using Air-Ink as my primary medium brings the future of our environment into real consciousness, it brings into sharp focus the realisation that we have to protect it by every means necessary.”

Only 2500 bottles of the Johnnie Walker Black Label City Limited Edition Design bottle will be available from 31st of July on Drinks.ng until supplies last. Inside the bottle is the same famous Johnnie Walker Black Label whisky - a bold and vibrant Scotch loaded with layers of smooth and delicious big flavour all proudly on show - creamy toffee, rich, sweet fruit and spicy vanilla, all wrapped in sweet smoke.

The Lagos (Nigeria) bottle is part of a limited-edition series featuring artists from around the world. The artists and cities featured are:

• Shilo Shiv Suleman – depicting a vivid vision of Delhi where a new future is imagined.

• Gongkan – symbolising the hope and power of Bangkok’s close connections with the natural world.

• Alek Morawski – celebrating the landmarks and legends of Warsaw with its tremendous story of resilience.

• Okuda San Miguel – symbolising the culture and nature spilling through the streets of Madrid.

• Paola Delfín – illustrating the soul of Mexico City by uniting its ancient roots and modern spirit.

• Mr Hure – shining a light on the unique influences that have shaped Istanbul.

• Nunca (Francisco Rodrigues da Silva) – Brazilian graffiti writer and artist who uses the alias Nunca (“never” in Portuguese), which is a declaration of rebellion and freedom from cultural and mental limitations.

• BlackZao – Taiwanese street artist and designer inspired by the historic and modern landscape of Taipei through the use of traditional motifs in Chinese folk art allied with futuristic design elements.

• Christian Wedel - Costa Rican visual artist, his works often reflect upon our relationship with nature and the dense tropical jungle.

• Victor Ehikhamenor - a Nigerian visual artist, writer, and photographer known for his expansive works that engage with multinational cultural heritage and postcolonial socioeconomics of contemporary black lives.

• Jee-ook Choi – successful Korean illustrator who is based in Seoul. As a young girl in the countryside her imagination grew out of sprawling nature to a successful artist striving for personal growth.

