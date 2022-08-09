Goldberg set to excite consumers at Osun Osogbo Festival

In line with its objective of keeping cultural values fresh and alive, Goldberg Premium Lager Beer is set to engage consumers at the Osun Osogbo Festival. The festival which is scheduled to hold from August 12 to August 14 in Osogbo, the Osun State capital will also treat fun-seekers and festival goers to an array of exciting events ranging from quality music with trado-modern appeal, comedy, to giveaways.
Speaking on the brand’s involvement in this year’s festival, Olaoluwa Babalola, Senior Brand Manager, Goldberg restated the brand’s commitment to being a vanguard for preserving the Yoruba culture and supporting platforms that help to actualise this ambition.
“Festivals are very crucial to us as a brand. We see them as platforms that help us preserve the beauty of our culture by handing down values and traditions from generation to generation. Festivals also help us to connect and engage with our consumers. We have supported the Osun Osogbo Festival for 33 years now and this year will be the 34th year. These age-old festivals are among the elements that bind the Yoruba together, and they represent the norms and values which are highly cherished in Yorubaland. We promise our consumers in Osogbo and visitors to the festival a unique experience hinged on enjoyment,” Babalola said.
The Osun Osogbo festival has been celebrated annually for over 600 years consistently. Goldberg has been a lead sponsor of cultural festivals in the Southwest, which is the brand’s way of identifying with the people and celebrating with them.
Across the different cities of the Southwest where festivals hold, Goldberg’s sponsorship positively impacts economic activities, apart from the colour, grandeur and enjoyment it adds to the festivals.
