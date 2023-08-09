ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Events

Goldberg Lager collaborates with Osun Osogbo Festival to promote cultural heritage

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByGoldBerg

Goldberg Lager is set to enhance the festival experience for participants, highlighting its dedication to celebrating Yoruba traditions and enriching the cultural fabric of Yorubaland.
Goldberg Lager is set to enhance the festival experience for participants, highlighting its dedication to celebrating Yoruba traditions and enriching the cultural fabric of Yorubaland.

Recommended articles

With a strong commitment to promoting cultural heritage and fostering community engagement, Goldberg Lager is set to enhance the festival experience for participants, highlighting its dedication to celebrating Yoruba traditions and enriching the cultural fabric of Yorubaland.

Goldberg is pleased to associate with one of Nigeria's most iconic and vibrant cultural celebrations, rooted in the rich history of the Yoruba people, the festival pays homage to Osun, the goddess of fertility and water, and is marked by colourful processions, traditional rituals, artistic performances, and a deep sense of unity
Goldberg is pleased to associate with one of Nigeria's most iconic and vibrant cultural celebrations, rooted in the rich history of the Yoruba people, the festival pays homage to Osun, the goddess of fertility and water, and is marked by colourful processions, traditional rituals, artistic performances, and a deep sense of unity Pulse Nigeria

Set to hold on August 11, 2023, Goldberg is pleased to associate with one of Nigeria's most iconic and vibrant cultural celebrations, which attracts thousands of participants around the world. Rooted in the rich history of the Yoruba people, the festival pays homage to Osun, the goddess of fertility and water, and is marked by colourful processions, traditional rituals, artistic performances, and a deep sense of unity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goldberg Lager is more than just a beer; it's a bridge that connects people to their roots and brings communities together,” said Kunle Aroyehun, Brand Manager of Goldberg. “We are incredibly excited to participate in the Osun Osogbo festival and contribute to the vibrant atmosphere that showcases the essence of Yoruba culture.”

Goldberg Lager Beer, with its deep-rooted connection to Yoruba culture, has consistently championed cultural events across Yorubaland and beyond.
Goldberg Lager Beer, with its deep-rooted connection to Yoruba culture, has consistently championed cultural events across Yorubaland and beyond. Pulse Nigeria

Through Goldberg’s partnership in this year’s festival, the brand aims to deepen its engagement with festival-goers by offering a range of captivating activities and experiences. Festival attendees can look forward to immersive brand activations, interactive cultural displays, and an opportunity to learn more about the significance of Osun Osogbo and the Yoruba heritage,” Aroyehun added.

Goldberg Lager Beer, with its deep-rooted connection to Yoruba culture, has consistently championed cultural events across Yorubaland and beyond. As an integral part of Nigerian heritage, the brand has become synonymous with celebrating and preserving traditions that resonate with the Yoruba people, embodying their values and customs across several of its platforms, dedicated to honoring the industrious spirit of Yorubas. Goldberg Beer proudly showcases initiatives like Isedowo, which uplifts and champions artisans, and Ariya Omoluabi, a Yoruba music talent hunt platform.

The royal father, while praising the brand for its consistency in promoting the cultural values of the Osogbo people, said Goldberg has contributed immensely in uplifting the Osun Osogbo festival to its recent international status.
The royal father, while praising the brand for its consistency in promoting the cultural values of the Osogbo people, said Goldberg has contributed immensely in uplifting the Osun Osogbo festival to its recent international status. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Recall that the Ataoja of Osogboland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, said in 2015 that the Osun Osogbo festival and Goldberg Lager beer are almost an inseparable pair, given their shared values and culture. The monarch disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum held on the sidelines of the festival.

The royal father, while praising the brand for its consistency in promoting the cultural values of the Osogbo people, said, “Goldberg has contributed immensely in uplifting the Osun Osogbo festival to its recent international status. This partnership has been mutually beneficial to both Goldberg and the Osogbo kingdom, and this makes us very proud.”

Oba Oyetunji, who described Nigeria Breweries Plc as a friend of the Osogbo people, given its continued support for the Osun Osogbo festival, expressed joy that Goldberg was yet again a major sponsor of the annual festival. While acknowledging the benefits such sponsorship has brought to his kingdom, he urged the team not to relent in its support for the culture and good values of the Nigerian people.

Goldberg's commitment has been a driving force behind various initiatives that celebrate Yoruba traditions, including support for traditional music and dance performances, storytelling, and art exhibitions.
Goldberg's commitment has been a driving force behind various initiatives that celebrate Yoruba traditions, including support for traditional music and dance performances, storytelling, and art exhibitions. Pulse Nigeria

In the meantime, Goldberg's commitment to promoting cultural events extends beyond the festival season. The brand has been a driving force behind various initiatives that celebrate Yoruba traditions, including support for traditional music and dance performances, storytelling, and art exhibitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The brand participates in major festivals in Yorubaland, including the Ojude Oba festival and the Olojo festival. These events project the excellence of Yoruba culture, which is further highlighted by the brand in its ongoing Eku Ise 2.0 campaign.

As a frontrunner in promoting responsible drinking, Goldberg Lager ensures that its presence at the Osun Osogbo festival aligns with its dedication to social responsibility. The brand's commitment to promoting a safe and enjoyable festival experience is underscored by its responsible drinking campaigns and initiatives that encourage moderation and the importance of designated drivers.

Goldberg Lager Beer brand brings people together, encourages responsible drinking, and creates memorable experiences that resonate with the rich history of the Yoruba community.
Goldberg Lager Beer brand brings people together, encourages responsible drinking, and creates memorable experiences that resonate with the rich history of the Yoruba community. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Goldberg Lager Beer is a flagship brand in the Nigerian beverage industry, known for its strong connection to Yoruba culture and traditions. With a commitment to celebrating and preserving cultural heritage, Goldberg Lager Beer actively supports and promotes various cultural events, festivals, and initiatives across Yorubaland. Through its engagements, the brand brings people together, encourages responsible drinking, and creates memorable experiences that resonate with the rich history of the Yoruba community.

---

#FeatureByGoldBerg

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Goldberg Lager collaborates with Osun Osogbo Festival to promote cultural heritage

Goldberg Lager collaborates with Osun Osogbo Festival to promote cultural heritage

Your stable relationship or marriage will make you fat unless you do these 4 things

Your stable relationship or marriage will make you fat unless you do these 4 things

Top 5 Nigerian celebrity couples with the most enviable relationships

Top 5 Nigerian celebrity couples with the most enviable relationships

Raven Bank launches initiative to empower 400,000 students with free internet access

Raven Bank launches initiative to empower 400,000 students with free internet access

These 7 reasons will convince you that it’s great to be single

These 7 reasons will convince you that it’s great to be single

5 countries with interesting non-alphabetic writing systems

5 countries with interesting non-alphabetic writing systems

All you need to know about the city in Norway where the sun never sets

All you need to know about the city in Norway where the sun never sets

7 signs that prove you've finally found your true love

7 signs that prove you've finally found your true love

Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

Who wore it better? Asake or a model in rusty crop jacket and trousers?

EMY Africa Awards set to host Naija alumni to a glamorous soiree in Lagos

EMY Africa Awards set to host Naija alumni to a glamorous soiree in Lagos

Sucking your wife's breasts can prepare her for breastfeeding your baby

Sucking your wife's breasts can prepare her for breastfeeding your baby

Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge unveils Beachfront Oasis!

Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge unveils Beachfront Oasis!

Pulse Sports

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

I am sorry for what happened - Lauren James begs Michelle Alozie for forgiveness

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

Michelle Alozie: 'Most beautiful' Super Falcons star has gained over 80k followers since start of 2023 FIFAWWC

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

My 'yansh' is fine - Michelle Alozie speaks about stamp from Lauren James

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

I am very sorry — Oparanozie begs angry Nigerians for forgiveness after penalty miss

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Oshoala takes 1st penalty next time: Reactions as England send Super Falcons home

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

Lauren James: Nigerians, fans troll Chelsea star for 'dumb' stamp on Super Falcons' Alozie

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

England vs Nigeria: Nigerians demand Oparanozie's retirement after penalty miss for Super Falcons

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Ashleigh Plumptre: Super Falcons defender reveals why she chose Nigeria over England

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

Super Falcons: Heartbreak as England defeat Nigeria to qualify for World Cup quarterfinals

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Exciting new bottle designed using innovative ink made from captured air pollution, celebrates the spirit of Lagos.

Johnnie Walker launches 'Keep Walking Lagos' bottle designed by Ehikhamenor

Goldberg Lager is set to enhance the festival experience for participants, highlighting its dedication to celebrating Yoruba traditions and enriching the cultural fabric of Yorubaland.

Goldberg Lager collaborates with Osun Osogbo Festival to promote cultural heritage

If you are looking to have a good time with your tribe within the next three months, the Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge at the Good Beach should be at the top of your list.

Jägermeister Ice Kühl Lounge unveils Beachfront Oasis!

Remember the #NaijaHighlandah campaign that rocked Lagos last year, challenging bold and unconventional Nigerians to test their No-rules way of life?

William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah season 2 kicks off with ₦2 Million, UK trip as top prize