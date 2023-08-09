Goldberg Lager collaborates with Osun Osogbo Festival to promote cultural heritage

With a strong commitment to promoting cultural heritage and fostering community engagement, Goldberg Lager is set to enhance the festival experience for participants, highlighting its dedication to celebrating Yoruba traditions and enriching the cultural fabric of Yorubaland.

Set to hold on August 11, 2023, Goldberg is pleased to associate with one of Nigeria's most iconic and vibrant cultural celebrations, which attracts thousands of participants around the world. Rooted in the rich history of the Yoruba people, the festival pays homage to Osun, the goddess of fertility and water, and is marked by colourful processions, traditional rituals, artistic performances, and a deep sense of unity.

“Goldberg Lager is more than just a beer; it's a bridge that connects people to their roots and brings communities together,” said Kunle Aroyehun, Brand Manager of Goldberg. “We are incredibly excited to participate in the Osun Osogbo festival and contribute to the vibrant atmosphere that showcases the essence of Yoruba culture.”

“Through Goldberg’s partnership in this year’s festival, the brand aims to deepen its engagement with festival-goers by offering a range of captivating activities and experiences. Festival attendees can look forward to immersive brand activations, interactive cultural displays, and an opportunity to learn more about the significance of Osun Osogbo and the Yoruba heritage,” Aroyehun added.

Goldberg Lager Beer, with its deep-rooted connection to Yoruba culture, has consistently championed cultural events across Yorubaland and beyond. As an integral part of Nigerian heritage, the brand has become synonymous with celebrating and preserving traditions that resonate with the Yoruba people, embodying their values and customs across several of its platforms, dedicated to honoring the industrious spirit of Yorubas. Goldberg Beer proudly showcases initiatives like Isedowo, which uplifts and champions artisans, and Ariya Omoluabi, a Yoruba music talent hunt platform.

Recall that the Ataoja of Osogboland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, said in 2015 that the Osun Osogbo festival and Goldberg Lager beer are almost an inseparable pair, given their shared values and culture. The monarch disclosed this at a stakeholders’ forum held on the sidelines of the festival.

The royal father, while praising the brand for its consistency in promoting the cultural values of the Osogbo people, said, “Goldberg has contributed immensely in uplifting the Osun Osogbo festival to its recent international status. This partnership has been mutually beneficial to both Goldberg and the Osogbo kingdom, and this makes us very proud.”

Oba Oyetunji, who described Nigeria Breweries Plc as a friend of the Osogbo people, given its continued support for the Osun Osogbo festival, expressed joy that Goldberg was yet again a major sponsor of the annual festival. While acknowledging the benefits such sponsorship has brought to his kingdom, he urged the team not to relent in its support for the culture and good values of the Nigerian people.

In the meantime, Goldberg's commitment to promoting cultural events extends beyond the festival season. The brand has been a driving force behind various initiatives that celebrate Yoruba traditions, including support for traditional music and dance performances, storytelling, and art exhibitions.

The brand participates in major festivals in Yorubaland, including the Ojude Oba festival and the Olojo festival. These events project the excellence of Yoruba culture, which is further highlighted by the brand in its ongoing Eku Ise 2.0 campaign.

As a frontrunner in promoting responsible drinking, Goldberg Lager ensures that its presence at the Osun Osogbo festival aligns with its dedication to social responsibility. The brand's commitment to promoting a safe and enjoyable festival experience is underscored by its responsible drinking campaigns and initiatives that encourage moderation and the importance of designated drivers.

