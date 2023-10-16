Anny Robert unveils 'The Confluence' in collaboration with Johnnie Walker

ADVERTISEMENT
Walkers Mix, a platform dedicated to nurturing and spotlighting Nigeria’s creative talents played host to the private exhibition of “The Confluence by Anny Robert
Walkers Mix, a platform dedicated to nurturing and spotlighting Nigeria’s creative talents played host to the private exhibition of “The Confluence” by Anny Robert

The visionary photographer showcased his ability to capture Nigeria’s essence using his lens, as a portal into the nation’s soul.

The exhibition takes us on a visceral voyage through the beauty of different Nigerian crafts from traditional facial scarification to iconic hairstyles and unique architecture. Each image is an ode to Nigeria’s legacy and the enduring cultures of its people.

“With this collection, I did something unique. To tell a story of our diversity as a country. I not only captured the many ethnic groups, but this collection also fuses all my disparate styles into a unique whole that comes together beautifully”- Anny Robert.

The celebration continues with a public showcase of The Confluence on Friday, 13 October 2023. This event is open to all art enthusiasts, providing a unique opportunity for a broader audience to experience the creative brilliance captured by Anny Robert.

Walkers Mix is driven by Johnnie Walker’s commitment to supporting the nation’s artistic community, embodying the essence of “Keep Walking’ where every step signifies progress and the pursuit of excellence.

