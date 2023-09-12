A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'

Martell, the audacious cognac brand steeped in heritage and excellence, hosted an extraordinary evening that transcended the ordinary.

Pulse Nigeria

Let's relive the magic of this remarkable evening, where cognac, culture, and camaraderie converged in perfect harmony, hosted by Jeff Bankz, Martell Brand Ambassador.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

Held at the exquisite Art Hotel, an intimate venue that exudes charm, the atmosphere was warm and welcoming, setting the perfect stage for a memorable evening. Guests were greeted by an opulent Martell display, paying homage to the brand's audacious history.

Pulse Nigeria

The unforgettable evening welcomed Swift Ones who have dared to create their own path and legacy, such as Uti Nwachukwu, Do2dtun, Frances Theodore, Diane Russet, Derin Isale Eko and Tosin Ajide, among others.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The undeniable star of the show, Martell Cognac, took centre stage with its exquisite range of cognacs. Attendees had the privilege of savouring the brand's signature creations, with each sip a journey into the heart of France's Cognac region.

Pulse Nigeria

From the bold VS to the smooth and audacious Martell Blue Swift, to XO, an elegant cognac with an amazing taste, to the opulent and refined XXO, Martell's offerings were a testament to centuries of craftsmanship.

Pulse Nigeria

Guests were guided through taste education by Bankz, who shared the rich history and intricate artistry that goes into every bottle. It was a captivating experience, where each sip was an exploration of flavour, aroma, and heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Nigeria

No soirée is complete without delectable culinary offerings. Martell ensured that the gastronomic journey was as enchanting as the cognac. From succulent canapés to carefully curated food pairings, the menu was a testament to Martell's commitment to excellence.

Pulse Nigeria

The cocktail-making experience was incomplete without the infusion of "Your Martell Your Way," where guests were able to make their own signature Martell cocktails under the guidance of Bankz along with talented mixologists.

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The evening did not end there, with guests also going on to make their own Nigerian Swift Sour the signature cocktail created by Martell specifically for Nigeria.

Pulse Nigeria

An Evening with Martell was a testament to the brand's commitment to crafting not only exceptional cognac but also unforgettable and audacious experiences.

Pulse Nigeria

It was an evening that seamlessly blended sophistication with ease, making it an event to remember.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cheers to Martell!

Pulse Nigeria