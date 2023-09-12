Breaking news:
A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of 'An Evening with Martell'

Martell, the audacious cognac brand steeped in heritage and excellence, hosted an extraordinary evening that transcended the ordinary.

Let's relive the magic of this remarkable evening, where cognac, culture, and camaraderie converged in perfect harmony, hosted by Jeff Bankz, Martell Brand Ambassador.

Held at the exquisite Art Hotel, an intimate venue that exudes charm, the atmosphere was warm and welcoming, setting the perfect stage for a memorable evening. Guests were greeted by an opulent Martell display, paying homage to the brand's audacious history.

The unforgettable evening welcomed Swift Ones who have dared to create their own path and legacy, such as Uti Nwachukwu, Do2dtun, Frances Theodore, Diane Russet, Derin Isale Eko and Tosin Ajide, among others.

The undeniable star of the show, Martell Cognac, took centre stage with its exquisite range of cognacs. Attendees had the privilege of savouring the brand's signature creations, with each sip a journey into the heart of France's Cognac region.

From the bold VS to the smooth and audacious Martell Blue Swift, to XO, an elegant cognac with an amazing taste, to the opulent and refined XXO, Martell's offerings were a testament to centuries of craftsmanship.

Guests were guided through taste education by Bankz, who shared the rich history and intricate artistry that goes into every bottle. It was a captivating experience, where each sip was an exploration of flavour, aroma, and heritage.

No soirée is complete without delectable culinary offerings. Martell ensured that the gastronomic journey was as enchanting as the cognac. From succulent canapés to carefully curated food pairings, the menu was a testament to Martell's commitment to excellence.

The cocktail-making experience was incomplete without the infusion of "Your Martell Your Way," where guests were able to make their own signature Martell cocktails under the guidance of Bankz along with talented mixologists.

The evening did not end there, with guests also going on to make their own Nigerian Swift Sour the signature cocktail created by Martell specifically for Nigeria.

An Evening with Martell was a testament to the brand's commitment to crafting not only exceptional cognac but also unforgettable and audacious experiences.

It was an evening that seamlessly blended sophistication with ease, making it an event to remember.

Cheers to Martell!

#FeatureByMartell

