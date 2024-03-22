ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle

Does drinking alcohol make you look older?

Anna Ajayi

Enjoying a drink now and then is fine; it’s all about balance.

Does drinking alcohol make you look older? [iStock]
Does drinking alcohol make you look older? [iStock]

Have you ever wondered why some people seem to age like fine wine while others seem to fast-forward through the years? Well, it might have something to do with what’s in their wine glass.

Recommended articles

Yep, we’re talking about alcohol. It’s no secret that what we eat and drink affects our health, but can it really make us look older?

If you're curious whether alcohol translates to looking older, keep reading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Your skin is like the front door to your body. It’s literally the first thing people notice. Alcohol can be a bit of an issue here. It dehydrates your body, which means less moisture for your skin. This can lead to dryness, making fine lines and wrinkles more noticeable.

In simpler terms, dehydration is like not watering a plant. Without enough water, the plant (or your skin) can start to look a bit wilted.

A good night’s sleep is like a magic potion for looking fresh and young. But alcohol messes with your sleep. Even if you fall asleep quickly after drinking, the quality of that sleep isn’t great. Poor sleep can lead to dark circles and puffy eyes. So, if you’re waking up feeling anything but refreshed, your nightcap might be the culprit.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcohol can also interfere with how your body absorbs vitamins and nutrients. Vitamins like A, C, and E are necessary for skin health. They fight against damage from the sun and help with skin repair. But when alcohol enters the scene, it’s harder for your body to hold onto these vital nutrients, which can make your skin look dull and less youthful.

Collagen is what keeps your skin firm and bouncy. But, as we age, we produce less of it. Alcohol speeds up the breakdown of collagen, leading to saggy skin and more wrinkles. Plus, it can make the blood vessels in your face expand, leading to a reddish complexion or even visible veins.

Ever noticed how some people’s faces get really red when they drink? That’s inflammation at work. Alcohol inflames your body and skin, which can lead to a puffy appearance. Over time, this inflammation can cause your skin to lose its natural plumpness and elasticity.

ADVERTISEMENT

The occasional drink isn’t likely to age you overnight. It’s all about moderation. Keeping your drinking within recommended guidelines can help minimise its ageing effects.

Drinking water alongside your alcoholic beverages can help counteract dehydration. Aim to have a glass of water for every alcoholic drink.

ADVERTISEMENT

Invest in a good skincare routine. Moisturisers, sunscreens, and products rich in vitamins can help protect and repair your skin.

Eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep are all crucial for keeping your skin (and the rest of you) looking young and healthy.

So, does drinking alcohol make you look older? In short, yes, it can. The dehydration, poor sleep, nutrient loss, collagen breakdown, and inflammation all add up to speed up the ageing process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoying a drink now and then is fine, but taking care of your body and skin is what will really help you age gracefully.

This content was created with the help of an AI model and verified by the writer.

Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi Anna Ajayi is a lifestyle journalist with a flair for life and people. Reach her at anna.ajayi@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Does drinking alcohol make you look older?

Does drinking alcohol make you look older?

The 5 most expensive things in the world

The 5 most expensive things in the world

5 positions to avoid if you want a bigger butt

5 positions to avoid if you want a bigger butt

Here's everything to know about being a virgin on your wedding night

Here's everything to know about being a virgin on your wedding night

What it means to be a feminist in today’s world

What it means to be a feminist in today’s world

Dating as a virgin: How to avoid the pitfalls and deal with its difficulties

Dating as a virgin: How to avoid the pitfalls and deal with its difficulties

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

4 signs you are consuming oily foods a bit too much

4 signs you are consuming oily foods a bit too much

How to check your Union Bank account balance

How to check your Union Bank account balance

Top 10 countries where Christianity is illegal or dangerous in 2024 - Nigeria is no 7

Top 10 countries where Christianity is illegal or dangerous in 2024 - Nigeria is no 7

4 ways to know if an egg is fresh without breaking the shell

4 ways to know if an egg is fresh without breaking the shell

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Wole Soyinka, a literary activist

Wole Soyinka and 6 other Africans who changed the course of history

How shy women ask men out.

Your marriage may be happier if you marry as a virgin, experts say

Wedding Night Virgins can make the best of it by preparing their minds for it [Credit: Getty Images]

Here's everything to know about being a virgin on your wedding night

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships (Shutter stock)

Why women lie about their virginity in relationships