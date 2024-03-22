Does drinking alcohol make you look older?

Yep, we’re talking about alcohol. It’s no secret that what we eat and drink affects our health, but can it really make us look older?

If you're curious whether alcohol translates to looking older, keep reading.

The effects of alcohol on skin

ADVERTISEMENT

Your skin is like the front door to your body. It’s literally the first thing people notice. Alcohol can be a bit of an issue here. It dehydrates your body, which means less moisture for your skin. This can lead to dryness, making fine lines and wrinkles more noticeable.

In simpler terms, dehydration is like not watering a plant. Without enough water, the plant (or your skin) can start to look a bit wilted.

Alcohol and sleep

A good night’s sleep is like a magic potion for looking fresh and young. But alcohol messes with your sleep. Even if you fall asleep quickly after drinking, the quality of that sleep isn’t great. Poor sleep can lead to dark circles and puffy eyes. So, if you’re waking up feeling anything but refreshed, your nightcap might be the culprit.

Nutrient absorption

ADVERTISEMENT

Alcohol can also interfere with how your body absorbs vitamins and nutrients. Vitamins like A, C, and E are necessary for skin health. They fight against damage from the sun and help with skin repair. But when alcohol enters the scene, it’s harder for your body to hold onto these vital nutrients, which can make your skin look dull and less youthful.

Collagen and elasticity

Collagen is what keeps your skin firm and bouncy. But, as we age, we produce less of it. Alcohol speeds up the breakdown of collagen, leading to saggy skin and more wrinkles. Plus, it can make the blood vessels in your face expand, leading to a reddish complexion or even visible veins.

Inflammation

Ever noticed how some people’s faces get really red when they drink? That’s inflammation at work. Alcohol inflames your body and skin, which can lead to a puffy appearance. Over time, this inflammation can cause your skin to lose its natural plumpness and elasticity.

ADVERTISEMENT

What can you do?

Moderation is key

The occasional drink isn’t likely to age you overnight. It’s all about moderation. Keeping your drinking within recommended guidelines can help minimise its ageing effects.

Stay hydrated

Drinking water alongside your alcoholic beverages can help counteract dehydration. Aim to have a glass of water for every alcoholic drink.

ADVERTISEMENT

Skincare routine

Invest in a good skincare routine. Moisturisers, sunscreens, and products rich in vitamins can help protect and repair your skin.

Healthy lifestyle

Eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and getting enough sleep are all crucial for keeping your skin (and the rest of you) looking young and healthy.

So, does drinking alcohol make you look older? In short, yes, it can. The dehydration, poor sleep, nutrient loss, collagen breakdown, and inflammation all add up to speed up the ageing process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enjoying a drink now and then is fine, but taking care of your body and skin is what will really help you age gracefully.