Loughborough University opens admissions with scholarships worth over £5,000 and a host of other benefits

Top-Notch Degrees

When you think about having a degree that can give you an edge in whatever career you choose, Loughborough's excellence should come to mind.

Every program is created to push the limits of your mind, from the Digital Entrepreneurship course, which offers an in-depth understanding of Entrepreneurship and how to use data analytics and data mining tools and the outputs they generate for decision-making to create world-class businesses to the Diplomacy, Politics and Trade degree, which shares a simplistic guide to understanding how politics and diplomacy could affect your dreams of becoming an international business tycoon.

These courses and many more give you the edge you need to stand out in your sector, be it technology, business or the arts.

Automatic Scholarship

Loughborough University believes that ease in academics should also extend to the financial aspect of things. The institution offers several scholarships for international students including an automatic scholarship that saves you up to £5,400 on tuition — about 20% of the entire tuition. As an international student, Loughborough University offers you equal opportunities to apply for at least one scholarship.

In fact, The Creating Better Futures Masters Scholarship For African Students was designed specially for Africans applying for the September 2023 intake. The fellowship was established as part of Loughborough University's 2030 strategy — "Creating Better Futures Together" — to assist African students in enrolling in postgraduate programs there.

Asides from that, there are also scholarship opportunities available if you finished your first degree with a first or second-class upper degree. Still, need more reasons to be at Loughborough in September? We have one more for you.

Big Research Opportunities

Do you want to find the next history-defining cure or propound a theory that will be relevant for generations? Loughborough also offers you the spectacular opportunity to rub elbows with some of the best in your field through research.

You'll have access to an extensive research network by choosing to go through a research program with Loughborough. You'll also be immersed in a community of brilliant researchers who have a knack for helping students become the best versions of themselves.

With 91% of the school's research assessed as "world-leading" or "internationally exceptional" by the Research Excellence Framework in 2021, Loughborough is world famous for producing research work that can change the world.

Easy Applications

If endless paperwork and long application processes are just not your style and scare you from looking beyond the shores of Africa for education, Loughborough is perfect for you. The school's application process is incredibly simple and is as stress free as any process could be.

The best part is that you don’t even have to wait before completing your first degree to apply! Loughborough's process allows you to send in your application even before your first degree or English requirement results are ready.

If you choose to go that route, you'll get a conditional offer when you submit your application which becomes permanent when you have successfully completed your degree and your English Language qualification. Down the line, all you'll need in addition to your degree certificate is a personal statement, your academic references and an academic transcript of your undergraduate degree. Easy-peasy!

Conversion Degrees

Sometimes, we realise we need a change of pace or that a different career would better suit us. With the Loughborough master's degree conversion courses, you can make that switch with no hassle.

Loughborough Unviversity’s conversion courses range through disciplines in Communication and Media, Business and Economics, Criminology, Computer Science and many others — so, no career is off-limits.

Affordable Housing and Feeding

Loughborough University offers 5-star residence halls to make your stay as comfortable as possible. As an International postgraduate student, you get the first pick of rooms — as long as you don’t invoke African time when resuming. And if you decide on-campus accommodation is not your style, you still don't have to break the bank as university officials are always available to guide you to the best and most affordable student housing off campus.

Now, whether you like to make your own meals or get takeout, Loughborough offers the best places to have the best choices in feeding. You can get African groceries right in Loughborough and keep a taste of home or adapt to the healthy food and drink on campus. Loughborough's campus affords you the choice of healthy foods and beverages that don't break the bank.

All in all, choosing to school at Loughborough University will ultimately be an important step in the direction of your desired future.

