College entrance essay writing tips and examples

However, as a matter of fact, it’s not true at all.

Writing a perfect essay can vastly improve your grades and help you become the best in your class. And in some cases, it can also help you enter your dream college or school.

So, please keep reading this article till the end to learn more about this context.

Top 5 Essay Writing Tips (With Examples)

In this section, we’re going to talk about five exclusive tips that are used by almost every essay service out there. Hopefully, it’ll help you out in your purpose too.

Tip - 1: Write A Bombastic Introduction.

The opening paragraph, or the introduction of your article, is the attention-grabber section of your essay. So, you have to perfect it somehow to ensure that the reader is engrossed in your article. And, the good thing is - you can do it in two different ways.

Start your article with a relevant yet surprising fact - something that your reader might not know about. This way, they’ll certainly be interested in what’s yet to come.

Example: “According to a recent study, a dog owner is more likely to live 24% longer than a person who doesn’t have a canine companion. This further proves the point of the dogs being highly beneficial for an individual’s physical and psychological health.”

Pose a critical question at the beginning of your essay. This way, people will feel like wanting to know the answer to it. Or, they might feel interested in having their say too.

Example: “Global climate change is something that’s affecting almost everyone. Whether it’s about the increased temperature or rising level of ocean, the world is gradually yet constantly changing for everyone. So, how do you think our future will shape up in the future?”

Tip - 2: Focus On Answering A Question.

Your article should be able to answer a question - and it has to do it convincingly enough. But here’s the thing. The question that we are talking about might already be stated in the title of the same. So, how are you going to make the article more interesting while posing the query?

Well, the best way to do so is to keep the reader wondering about the answer.

And this is something you can do by raising a question every now and then after writing one or two statements. Let’s take a look at the below-mentioned example to understand the same.

“Your brain might work more actively while you’re sleeping. Do you know what happens as a result? Well, that’s precisely when you start to dream about something.”

Or, if you want, you can also write a vague sentence to make sure that the reader will want to know more about it later. For example -

“I sat down cluelessly at the back of the auditorium alone. But, little did I know what’s going to happen in the very next second would blow my mind.”

The second example is more of something that you might find in a novel. However, if you’re capable of instilling the same in your essay perfectly, it’ll appear quite appealing.

Tip - 3: Write From A Personal Viewpoint.

When it comes to writing a technical essay, you may not be able to essentially use a personal viewpoint as a whole. However, we’ll still ask you to try your very best in this regard.

Like, look at this sentence -

“The article looked like something you might find on a page of a thriller book. It did follow a decent writing style, which was quite easy to understand for a reader.”

Now, if we rewrite it like this -

“While reading, I felt like the article looked like something that came out of a thriller book. As a reader, I found the writing style to be decent enough to understand everything quickly.”

Both of these examples look excellent on paper. But which one do you think would grab the attention of the reader more? The one that has the human touch (the second one).

Tip - 4: Try Opening Up A Little.

Sometimes, you have to write an essay on some sort of experience in your life. So, when you are working on something like that, it’s best to open up a little. For example, we’ll ask you to say how you felt when the incident happened or how it changed you as an individual.

For example -

“I saw Virat Kohli scoring an excellent century against Afghanistan last night. It came almost after two years of the player going through an off-form.

I loved his diligence and determination to make his mark on the ongoing Asia Cup. Although India couldn’t win the trophy, seeing Virat’s triumphant batting made me feel pretty excited.”

If you read this section properly, you’ll find the writer to be in awe of a player’s hard-earned century and his determination. It’s the small personal touch that makes it come alive.

Tip - 5: Don’t Summarize Anything.

When you’re writing an essay, you might feel tempted to summarize a section that you don’t really want to talk about. And, it’s quite natural too. But, when you summarize a specific section, it starts sounding a little less interesting.

In addition to this, we’ll also ask you not to use phrases like “I may have” or “It seemed like” too much in your essay. It’s boring, unconvincing, and unnecessary. The more you use them, the less the write-up will look like you’re sharing an experience.

So, it’s best to avoid them as much as you can.

Wrapping It Up!

Writing an essay can be quite difficult for a new writer.

Good luck!

