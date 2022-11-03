﻿A complete guide on probate attorney

When a property is not transferred from one dead person to another through trust, joint ownership that has the right of survivorship, or direct payments to the beneficiaries, the properties are distributed through probate.

What do you mean by probate?

Probate is a legal procedure of will by which a dead person’s last testament or will is placed in the court so that they open an Estate offered to them and appoint an administrator or executor as the case is.

At the time of the hearing, the court gets to decide whether the property can be independently processed under the scrutiny of a court or whether the court has to be overseen the entire process under the dependence of the court.

After the process, the court lets the administrator or executor to work with a lawyer in identifying the liabilities and assets to distribute the estate property ultimately to the beneficiaries mentioned on the will. If you are in search of a probate attorney in Houston, then the Law Office of troy M. Moore is the place you should be in.

They can perform all the legal duties that are necessary for the probate of the will and trust made by your loved one. It will be their duty to probate the transfer of real estate so you can appreciate the legal representation needed in the court so that it reaches the legal goals. This will get you peace of mind you deserve.

The beneficiary or rightful heir can be anyone in the family, friends, and other loved ones. If there is any proof of the last will for the process of probate, you should have it saved to use as validation, identification, and authenticity of the property. It is important that you seek out a good probate lawyer, who has good experience in the subject.

It is necessary to have probate when a deceased member of the family does not leave the will. There are times when you may not need a probate lawyer. There are few assets that can be passed on easily from one person to another family member or loved one without including the process of probate.

The following are times when you won’t have to get probate done:

Community property which entails survivorship rights.

Having joint tenancy property or real estate which entails survivorship rights.

Payable on death bank accounts.

Has a life insurance that names the beneficiary.

Any kind of survivor benefits, which results from the annuity.

If a decent had debts when he/she is dead, it is entitled to the creditors to recover their debts through the estate. Make sure that you hire the right probate lawyer with experience to get your work done well.

