The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Careers

5 ways to get a good job placement during your NYSC

Bayo Wahab

Your one year NYSC service can be an introduction into an ideal work environment. Read this to know what you need to do.

NYSC members on parade ground.
NYSC members on parade ground.

Recommended articles

The Place of Primary Assignment (PPA), where corps members are expected to render selfless service for a year introduces the fresh graduates into work environments, and in most cases, these graduates deployed to teach in primary and secondary schools.

While majority of corps members are posted to schools and ministries, a very few of them are sent to organizations where they get proper work experience and good pay for their service.

To get posted to a PPA that’ll pay you well and give you the work experience you need, here are things you need to do

ADVERTISEMENT
Jigawa state NYSC corps members
Jigawa state NYSC corps members ece-auto-gen

The most effective channel to getting a good PPA is by working in the Orientation Broadcasting Service (OBS) for the three weeks.

OBS is in charge of tending to sound equipment, dissemination of information and organizing social activities at the camp.

The Corp members who join the OBS often get preferential treatment when it comes to posting to the place of primary assignment.

ADVERTISEMENT

At NYSC orientation camps, there are three recognized religious organizations - Muslim Corpers Association of Nigeria, the Nigerian Christians Corpers Fellowship and the National Association of Catholic Corpers

Being an active part of any of these groups could help you get posted to a nice PPA as these religious bodies also send list of corps members to the state coordinator to demand for corps members to be posted to certain PPA of their choice.

NYSC band.
NYSC band. ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

During events like the swearing in and parades, the band provides live entertainment for marching Corp members. Hence, they are usually rewarded for their volunteering by posting them to ‘better’ PPA.

One of the sure ways of getting a good job placement is being part of the Camp's Medical team. This group is special and helps manage the orientation camp's clinic.

Due to their discipline, the team members are noted to be posted to primary places of assignments with high salaries.

ADVERTISEMENT
NYSC corps members on parade ground.
NYSC corps members on parade ground. ece-auto-gen

Platoon leaders are Corp members who are in charge of coordinating their fellow Corp members in their groups called platoons. They also organize and supervise the Corp members for various social activities.

They are also considered for consideration first when it is time for posting Corp members to PPA. A lot of them get posted to good establishments especially in the capital city of the state.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Do men prefer big butts? Here's what research says

Who wore it better? Yvvone Godswill and Chioma Good Hair face off in similar transparent bodysuits

Who wore it better? Yvvone Godswill and Chioma Good Hair face off in similar transparent bodysuits

At what age do men and women have the best s*x of their lives?

At what age do men and women have the best s*x of their lives?

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

10 statements every man wishes to hear in bed

5 ways to get a good job placement during your NYSC

5 ways to get a good job placement during your NYSC

Nigeria’s Korty EO, Bubu Ogisi, Ashley Okoli and others will feature in Victoria’s Secret world tour

Nigeria’s Korty EO, Bubu Ogisi, Ashley Okoli and others will feature in Victoria’s Secret world tour

Scientists have discovered the real reason hair turns grey

Scientists have discovered the real reason hair turns grey

7 hilarious characters you will in find every NYSC camp

7 hilarious characters you will in find every NYSC camp

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Natural foods to help you last longer in bed

Nigerian celebrities and their favourite fashion stylists

Nigerian celebrities and their favourite fashion stylists

What happens to your body when you abstain from s*x?

What happens to your body when you abstain from s*x?

AI shows what the ideal Miss Nigeria looks like

AI shows what the ideal Miss Nigeria looks like

Pulse Sports

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Erling Haaland's father evicted from VIP box for insulting fans after his son failed to score in Champions League clash

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Giannis Antetokounmpo tired of disrespect shaves his hair ahead of new season

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

Ndidi is better than Rice - Nigerians urge Arsenal to go for Super Eagles midfielder

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

AC Milan legend backs Osimhen for World best

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

U-17 AFCON: Golden Eaglets to play Burkina Faso in QF following Cameroon's elimination

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Super Falcons captain Onome Ebi put curves on display to celebrate 40th birthday

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Achraf Hakimi celebrates his mum Sadia Mouh on Mother's Day, snubs estranged wife

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Osimhen talks surpassing inspirational George Weah

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

Victor Osimhen ascends to footballing royalty with Napoli Serie A triumph

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

TAFTA: Creating a domino effect that results in socio-economic independence amongst Nigerian youth

TAFTA: Creating a domino effect that results in socio-economic independence amongst Nigerian youth

ARTSPLIT is hiring a content specialist; here's how to apply

ARTSPLIT is hiring a content specialist; here's how to apply