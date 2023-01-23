Women: 5 things to do while expecting your period

For most women, this process begins in adolescence and ends with menopause in the late stages of middle age.

The menstrual cycle can disrupt many women's daily lives and cause discomfort when performing daily tasks. While muscle cramps, soreness, general tiredness, and acne are common during the menstrual cycle, they can become dangerous if proper menstrual hygiene and preparation are not followed. Here are a few ways to prepare for your next period:

1) Stay hydrated and healthy

Drinking plenty of water in the days leading up to your period and during, can help reduce the bloating that comes with PMS (Premenstrual syndrome). Because the body retains more water during this period than at other times of the menstrual cycle, it can cause discomfort and weight gain.

However, when the body gets the hydration it needs, it lets go of the liquid it doesn't. Drinking plenty of water, eating a well-balanced diet, and limiting sugar intake can also help balance the hormones and prevent breakouts and cramps.

2) Get a vajacials

A vajacial is a spa treatment that is performed on the vaginal vulva. Concentrating on the bikini line and the outer labia. It has nothing to do with the vagina.

A vajacial treatment treats ingrown hairs, removes dead skin cells, smooths bumps around the bikini line, prevents acne, and aids in the treatment of hyperpigmentation, all in order to maintain healthy, hydrated skin in the vaginal area.

Waxing and getting a vajicials before your period will protect your vaginal area from bacteria and other foreign agents that may be transmitted during your period.

3) Stock up on period essentials

With menstrual hygiene essentials, you can be practically prepared for your period. Whether you prefer tampons to pads, a menstrual cup, or a pair of period underwear, you'll need your supplies on hand when your period begins.

Other necessities include lightweight panties, hot water bottles, pain relievers, herbal teas, snacks, hand sanitizer, and comfortable blankets, among others. In preparation for your period, create a personalized period care box for yourself.

4) Do exercises and massages

Exercising and massaging during your period can be extremely beneficial, and while some women may not need to change their pace as their period approaches, others may prefer to do more gentle exercises. What matters is that you adapt to a pace and develop a routine that works for your body.

In the days leading up to your period, you may want to focus on exercises that help your body prepare for the period, as well as getting massages to relieve the tension that comes with menstruation.

5) Record your symptoms

Monitoring your cycle and keeping track of your pre and post menstrual syndrome can help you better understand your reproductive system and the changes your body goes through on a monthly basis.

PMS manifests itself in a variety of ways, including mood swings, tender breasts, food cravings, fatigue, irritability, and depression.

Understanding these signs and symptoms will assist you in gaining control of your menstrual cycle, knowing what to expect and when to seek medical attention.