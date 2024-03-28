ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 things you need to do immediately after sex

Temi Iwalaiye

What should you do after getting down on the sheets?

Things you need to do after sex [healthfacts]
Things you need to do after sex [healthfacts]

Sex could happen after seduction or long sexual tension is brewing, or it could be as regular as every day when you are a couple, but after the thrill of reaching orgasm, what should you do next?

Recommended articles

You don’t have to shower, but you must clean up. Think about it: you just exchanged a lot of bodily fluids involving your genitals and possibly expelled some fluids. While you might be tempted to just roll over and sleep, you need to go wash up as soon as possible. For women, failure to do so will cause vaginal infections.

ADVERTISEMENT

I hope you are not one of those who rolls over and immediately falls asleep after sex. You need to cuddle your partner, as it releases oxytocin. Oxytocin, commonly known as the "love hormone" or "cuddle hormone," assists in bonding and associating pleasurable feelings with others. It also promotes intimacy and helps people fall asleep faster.

Things to do after sex [vagiboom]
Things to do after sex [vagiboom] Pulse Nigeria

During sex, the urethra near the vagina may become infected, so go to the toilet and pee, even if it is just a little, so you can remove any infected substance that might have entered during intercourse. For men, peeing after sex is not as important, since they have a longer urethra. Although, it is good practice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many people love to be debriefed after sex, especially those for whom words of affirmation are their love language. Ask, “How was it for you?” so you can know what you’ve done wrong or right, as the case may be. It should be an open conversation, but be careful to praise before criticising. Remember, sex is not just a monotonous activity; it’s a process of getting to know each other, no matter how long you’ve been together.

Sex is an exercise, so remain hydrated afterwards. Water hydrates the body, allowing for more urine to be eliminated after sex. As we've said before, peeing after sex will eliminate bacteria or diseases from the urinary tract.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 reasons Easter was more fun when we were children

5 reasons Easter was more fun when we were children

5 things you need to do immediately after sex

5 things you need to do immediately after sex

Do you have to go to church on Good Friday and Holy Saturday? We explain

Do you have to go to church on Good Friday and Holy Saturday? We explain

There are many things you should not do on Easter

There are many things you should not do on Easter

The Skilled Awards 3rd edition a big success in Bowen University

The Skilled Awards 3rd edition a big success in Bowen University

6 most common wedding day regrets couples experience

6 most common wedding day regrets couples experience

7 qualities of high-value women you should cultivate

7 qualities of high-value women you should cultivate

'Ugliest woman in the world' endured humiliation to provide for her children

'Ugliest woman in the world' endured humiliation to provide for her children

I Tried an Inflatable Butt Plug and It Was Absolutely Ridiculous

I Tried an Inflatable Butt Plug and It Was Absolutely Ridiculous

3 things that could happen when you take cold drinks during your period

3 things that could happen when you take cold drinks during your period

7 foods to eat for longer stamina and sex drive

7 foods to eat for longer stamina and sex drive

The dark sides of vaping and why you shouldn't indulge in it

The dark sides of vaping and why you shouldn't indulge in it

Pulse Sports

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

Nigeria vs Mali: Has Finidi George done enough to land Super Eagles job permanently?

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

I want to emulate Keshi and win the AFCON - Finidi George shares ambitious Super Eagles dream

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

Michelle Alozie: I had to do it because of African referees

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

AC Milan star reveals he was named after Super Eagles legend Tijani Babangida

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Give him the job! Super Eagles fans beg NFF to make Finidi George permanent coach after Nigeria's win over Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

Super Eagles 2-1 Black Stars: Nigerians praise Iwobi, Lookman, Finidi George after friendly victory against Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kidney transplant done with pig's kidney [dailyexpress]

Man gets a new kidney from a pig in groundbreaking surgery

Canned tuna

3 reasons tuna is not safe for pregnant women

A cup of coffee [gettyimages]

5 incredible health benefits of drinking coffee everyday

Plastic surgery has become the go-to process for the corrections of almost everything concerned with the human body

Top 5 countries with the highest rates of plastic surgery procedures