Sex could happen after seduction or long sexual tension is brewing, or it could be as regular as every day when you are a couple, but after the thrill of reaching orgasm, what should you do next?
5 things you need to do immediately after sex
What should you do after getting down on the sheets?
Things to do after sex
1. Clean up
You don’t have to shower, but you must clean up. Think about it: you just exchanged a lot of bodily fluids involving your genitals and possibly expelled some fluids. While you might be tempted to just roll over and sleep, you need to go wash up as soon as possible. For women, failure to do so will cause vaginal infections.
2. Cuddle
I hope you are not one of those who rolls over and immediately falls asleep after sex. You need to cuddle your partner, as it releases oxytocin. Oxytocin, commonly known as the "love hormone" or "cuddle hormone," assists in bonding and associating pleasurable feelings with others. It also promotes intimacy and helps people fall asleep faster.
3. Pee
During sex, the urethra near the vagina may become infected, so go to the toilet and pee, even if it is just a little, so you can remove any infected substance that might have entered during intercourse. For men, peeing after sex is not as important, since they have a longer urethra. Although, it is good practice.
4. Talk about it
Many people love to be debriefed after sex, especially those for whom words of affirmation are their love language. Ask, “How was it for you?” so you can know what you’ve done wrong or right, as the case may be. It should be an open conversation, but be careful to praise before criticising. Remember, sex is not just a monotonous activity; it’s a process of getting to know each other, no matter how long you’ve been together.
5. Drink water
Sex is an exercise, so remain hydrated afterwards. Water hydrates the body, allowing for more urine to be eliminated after sex. As we've said before, peeing after sex will eliminate bacteria or diseases from the urinary tract.
