S*x Appeal 101: How to be effortlessly sexy

Confidence is everything

Confidence is that intangible thing that affects the way you walk, talk, smile and relate with people and the fact is confidence is sexy.

Smell great

You are not trying to destroy people’s noses with a strong scent but have a signature scent. Gucci Bloom for women and Invictus Creed for men are a few signature scents that would leave you alluring. When people shake your hands, let them leave smelling like you.

Be clean

You aren’t sexy when your breath stinks, your shoe is dusty and old or your clothes are dirty and unironed. Some say cleanliness is next to godliness, but we believe it’s next to sexiness. Good grooming is so important.

Wear clothes that fit your body type

We can’t all look like the perfect models we see on TV and in ads, and we don’t have to, but we can dress in such a way that our clothes fit. For example as a woman, if you have a big belly, wear a lot of high-waisted pants, loose tops, gowns made of stretchable fabric and so on.

Be mysterious