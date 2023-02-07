We can all agree nudity is not sexy. When we see a naked person we are not attracted to, our first reaction is to tell them to cover it up, so how does one become sexy? Other people are so effortlessly sexy, and they don’t have to do much. How do they manage to ooze sex appeal?
S*x Appeal 101: How to be effortlessly sexy
Here is how to be sexy without trying.
Confidence is everything
Confidence is that intangible thing that affects the way you walk, talk, smile and relate with people and the fact is confidence is sexy.
Smell great
You are not trying to destroy people’s noses with a strong scent but have a signature scent. Gucci Bloom for women and Invictus Creed for men are a few signature scents that would leave you alluring. When people shake your hands, let them leave smelling like you.
Be clean
You aren’t sexy when your breath stinks, your shoe is dusty and old or your clothes are dirty and unironed. Some say cleanliness is next to godliness, but we believe it’s next to sexiness. Good grooming is so important.
Wear clothes that fit your body type
We can’t all look like the perfect models we see on TV and in ads, and we don’t have to, but we can dress in such a way that our clothes fit. For example as a woman, if you have a big belly, wear a lot of high-waisted pants, loose tops, gowns made of stretchable fabric and so on.
Be mysterious
Don’t say too much, and don’t share yourself with everyone. Make people wonder about you and want to get to know you.
