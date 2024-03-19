Is squirting real? How to squirt or make someone squirt during intercourse

What is squirting?

Squirting, according to some scientists, refers to the emission of clear, colorless fluid from the bladder, similar to urine in composition, but not urine.

Skene's glands, located on the vagina's front wall, are believed to be involved in the mechanisms of squirting.

Studies suggest that it only occurs in 10–54% of women. However, G-spot stimulation can help increase the likelihood of squirting, as it can help individuals hit the right spot during their foreplay game.

How to squirt

It is critical to relax and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on oneself or a partner to squirt. When stimulated, the G-spot releases fluid from the vagina near the end of the urethra, resulting in orgasm. The build-up can be powerful, like the desire to pee, but with a pleasantly satisfying orgasm.

Relax

Relax, release body tension, avoid distractions, and give yourself plenty of time. Consider "waterproofing" the area by spreading many towels beneath so you can create a more comfortable environment.

Locate the G-spot

First, we have to answer the question of whether the g-spot exists. In a study in the National Library of Science, the existence of the G-spot was systematically agreed upon by various studies, but there was no consensus on its location, size, or nature.

G-spot stimulation is a common trigger for squirting, though we don't know why. According to Cosmopolitan, to locate the G-spot, bend your knees with a mirror between your legs and open your labia if needed.

The G-spot is located within the vagina, 0.5 to 2 inches from the entrance, on the vaginal wall towards the stomach. Place a finger into the vagina and curl it upwards towards your belly button, revealing a patch of flesh similar to a golf ball or orange skin.

Stimulate the G-spot

To stimulate the G-spot, gently and slowly go at your own pace. Use a water-based lube to reduce soreness, pain, or injury.

Also, you can use a G-spot vibrator to make the zone easier to reach. As the G-spot gets stimulated, the erectile tissue fills with blood, causing the G-spot and labia to grow. Gently stimulate the sore parts. Most people need more intense stimulation to squirt.

Listen to your body

Relax your pelvic floor muscles. Feeling the desire to pee is a good sign. Don't stiffen up; instead, let the sensation build before giving in. Take note of the precise feelings, such as heat, tingling, or pressure.

Some people only squirt when the G-spot is stimulated; others do so when the vagina is not penetrated; for others, penetration is paramount. Learn what works best for you.