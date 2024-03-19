ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Is squirting real? How to squirt or make someone squirt during intercourse

Temi Iwalaiye

Is squirting real, and can it be attained during intercourse?

How to squirt? [deepstash]
How to squirt? [deepstash]

Squirting is a short, sharp burst of liquid expelled from the vagina during arousal or orgasm, often misunderstood as pee, but it is not pee.

Recommended articles

Squirting, according to some scientists, refers to the emission of clear, colorless fluid from the bladder, similar to urine in composition, but not urine.

Skene's glands, located on the vagina's front wall, are believed to be involved in the mechanisms of squirting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Studies suggest that it only occurs in 10–54% of women. However, G-spot stimulation can help increase the likelihood of squirting, as it can help individuals hit the right spot during their foreplay game.

It is critical to relax and avoid putting unnecessary pressure on oneself or a partner to squirt. When stimulated, the G-spot releases fluid from the vagina near the end of the urethra, resulting in orgasm. The build-up can be powerful, like the desire to pee, but with a pleasantly satisfying orgasm.

Relax, release body tension, avoid distractions, and give yourself plenty of time. Consider "waterproofing" the area by spreading many towels beneath so you can create a more comfortable environment.

ADVERTISEMENT

First, we have to answer the question of whether the g-spot exists. In a study in the National Library of Science, the existence of the G-spot was systematically agreed upon by various studies, but there was no consensus on its location, size, or nature.

G-spot stimulation is a common trigger for squirting, though we don't know why. According to Cosmopolitan, to locate the G-spot, bend your knees with a mirror between your legs and open your labia if needed.

The G-spot is located within the vagina, 0.5 to 2 inches from the entrance, on the vaginal wall towards the stomach. Place a finger into the vagina and curl it upwards towards your belly button, revealing a patch of flesh similar to a golf ball or orange skin.

How to squirt [mamamia]
How to squirt [mamamia] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

To stimulate the G-spot, gently and slowly go at your own pace. Use a water-based lube to reduce soreness, pain, or injury.

Also, you can use a G-spot vibrator to make the zone easier to reach. As the G-spot gets stimulated, the erectile tissue fills with blood, causing the G-spot and labia to grow. Gently stimulate the sore parts. Most people need more intense stimulation to squirt.

Relax your pelvic floor muscles. Feeling the desire to pee is a good sign. Don't stiffen up; instead, let the sensation build before giving in. Take note of the precise feelings, such as heat, tingling, or pressure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some people only squirt when the G-spot is stimulated; others do so when the vagina is not penetrated; for others, penetration is paramount. Learn what works best for you.

Finally, don’t feel bad if you try all these and nothing happens—it’s not as popular or easy as pornography makes it.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How can Wole Soyinka turn into Sole Woyinka? There's a word for it — spoonerism

How can Wole Soyinka turn into Sole Woyinka? There's a word for it — spoonerism

5 countries you won’t believe still practice female genital mutilation

5 countries you won’t believe still practice female genital mutilation

Wole Soyinka and 6 other Africans who changed the course of history

Wole Soyinka and 6 other Africans who changed the course of history

5 harmful effects of thumb-sucking you probably didn't know about

5 harmful effects of thumb-sucking you probably didn't know about

The 5 most famous laws in the world

The 5 most famous laws in the world

Is squirting real? How to squirt or make someone squirt during intercourse

Is squirting real? How to squirt or make someone squirt during intercourse

How to cut onions without crying

How to cut onions without crying

My husband of 30 years is a great friend — I want to divorce him

My husband of 30 years is a great friend — I want to divorce him

5 ways to make your boyfriend feel wanted

5 ways to make your boyfriend feel wanted

5 common skin problems and how to avoid them

5 common skin problems and how to avoid them

7 signs your personality scares people off

7 signs your personality scares people off

Booty call or BFF? Here's what friends with benefits mean and how it works

Booty call or BFF? Here's what friends with benefits mean and how it works

Pulse Sports

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Report: Super Eagles get new coach for Ghana and Mali clash

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

Osimhen misses out on N17b payday after Napoli's UCL loss to Barcelona

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

‘Thank you’ - Osimhen’s girlfriend Stefanie Ladewig grateful for being the mother of his child

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

4 reasons why Victor Osimhen should choose Arsenal over Chelsea, Manchester United and PSG

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Oral sex

Can STIs be transmitted through oral sex? : Here's what you need to know

Food poison

3 major differences between food poisoning and poisoning

Hairstyles that make you lose your edges

3 Hairstyles that make you lose your edges

It is best for your body to fall asleep between a particular hour [Everyday Health]

What is the best time to sleep? Experts worked out the maths