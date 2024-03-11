ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Why stroke chances are high in the bathroom: Causes and prevention

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

Ever thought your bathroom routine could be a stroke risk? Yeah, it's a bit of a shocker, but it turns out, how you take your shower could be playing with your health.

Why strokes are developed in the shower[BlackDoctors]
Why strokes are developed in the shower[BlackDoctors]

Diving straight into it, pouring water on your head first is a no-no we hardly ever talk about. Why, you ask? Well, it's all about how your body handles temperature changes.

Recommended articles

When you splash water on your head right off the bat, your body gets a temperature shock. This isn't just about getting goosebumps or shivering; it's about your brain and heart getting stressed out.

Sudden cold (or even hot) showers can make your blood vessels constrict super fast. This puts your blood pressure on a roller coaster and can lead to an increased risk of a stroke.

ADVERTISEMENT

Strokes in the bathroom aren't just urban legends—they're real risks that come from how our bodies react to sudden changes.

So, how should you do it? Start with your legs. It sounds simple, but it's a game changer. Pouring water on your legs first allows your body to adjust gradually to the water temperature, whether it's hot or cold.

This gentle introduction keeps your blood pressure from spiking and gives your cardiovascular system a smooth ride. Plus, it helps regulate your overall body temperature without shocking your system.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preventing bathroom-related strokes isn't just about changing how you shower. It's also about being mindful of the signs of a stroke—like sudden numbness, confusion, trouble speaking, or severe headache. And, lifestyle plays a big part too.

Keeping active, eating right, and managing stress can all help keep your blood pressure in check and reduce your stroke risk.

Next time you step into the shower, think legs first. It's a small change with big benefits for your heart and brain. And remember, staying informed and making smart, simple adjustments to your daily routines can have a profound impact on your health.

So, let's keep the conversation going and make our bathrooms a safer place, one shower at a time.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How to check your Access Bank account balance

How to check your Access Bank account balance

3 common signs to spot a Nigerian tech bro

3 common signs to spot a Nigerian tech bro

4 plants that treat malaria quickly and effectively

4 plants that treat malaria quickly and effectively

Is your phone being tracked? Here’s how to know

Is your phone being tracked? Here’s how to know

Top 7 health benefits of fasting during Ramadan

Top 7 health benefits of fasting during Ramadan

5 benefits of fasting during Ramadan

5 benefits of fasting during Ramadan

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

7 do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

7 do's and don’ts of the Holy month of Ramadan

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

6 things that will break a Muslim's fast during Ramadan

How to make money on Fiverr: A freelancer's guide

How to make money on Fiverr: A freelancer's guide

Why stroke chances are high in the bathroom: Causes and prevention

Why stroke chances are high in the bathroom: Causes and prevention

9 ways to support Muslim colleagues at work during Ramadan

9 ways to support Muslim colleagues at work during Ramadan

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Here's how to support your muslim friends [istockphoto]

Dos and don’ts of supporting Muslims during Ramadan

Blood clots [theveininstitute]

Why are blood clots so deadly? Here are 10 risk factors you should know

A person with braces

Braces-friendly menu: What to eat & what to avoid

5 wonderful health benefits of tiger nuts

Here are 5 amazing health benefits of tiger nuts you didn't know about