Spicy foods add a lot of flavor to our food, but they may be doing much more than just making our eyes water when it comes to your sex drive.

Many men battle with low sexual drive when the answer is right at their fingertips. Studies revealed if your man seems to devour the spiciest dish every time, you're in for a swell time in bed. Men who added the most hot sauce also had the highest level of the sexual drive.

Spicy foods increases men's sex drive [Verywell mind] Verywell Mind

Those who want to have more stamina and sex drive should include a couple of spicy foods in their diet. Found in hot sauce and chili peppers, capsaicin triggers the release of endorphins the “feel good” hormone and can increase your libido.

ALSO READ: Avoid these foods if you want to perform your bedroom duties better

It's not too late to add spicy foods to your diet if you need to boost your sex drive. Start today!