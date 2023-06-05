Sex is now a sport in Sweden, all you need to know about the competition
Sweden is the first country to officially recognize sex as a sport.
How long will the competition last?
The competition will last six weeks and be overseen by the Swedish Sex Federation. As per several sources, participants in the European Sex Championship will partake in daily six-hour sessions, with individual contests spanning from 45 to 60 minutes. A pair will earn extra points if they are familiar with the "Kamasutra," an ancient Indian text on sex and sexuality.
What will they do?
Participants will engage in 16 different types of sexual activity like foreplay, oral sex, penetration, endurance, body massages, seduction, and others.
Who can join?
There will be 20 competitors from various countries. The competition strongly supports diversity and sexual orientation. So expect to see gays, lesbians and trans and other sexual orientations engaging in the sport.
How will the competition be judged?
A panel of three judges will choose the champions. The crowd watching live will also have a say in the sex competition results. They will be evaluated on a number of sex-related factors like how good the couple looks together, knowledge of sex, and endurance levels.
