RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Sex Education: 5 reasons why you are not having great sex

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

These are some reasons why the sex with certain people isn't great.

Sexual satisfaction is important [Pexels]
Sexual satisfaction is important [Pexels]

For men and women, sexual satisfaction isn’t the same.

Recommended articles

Great sex happens when interests are aligned; and when they are not, the sex suffers.

Here are possible reasons you're not having great sex:

At the heart of it, sex is intimacy and intimacy means “close familiarity and friendship.”

Everyone’s body is like a story; knowing them and their body requires conversation and practicals. So, talk about it. Ask questions.

These little worries, fears and intrusive thoughts ruin things. A woman might start, wondering, "Does he love me?" "Is he cheating on me?” “Did I put off the gas cooker?” right in the middle of sex.

Men, especially young men also experience intrusive thoughts in the form of pressure to perform or "blow her mind".

It is not open-heart surgery, don’t take it too seriously. Sometimes, you have to go with the flow of things and laugh when things go wrong.

Strangers and one night stands can provide some relief from horniness or “konji.”

However, we know that love causes endorphins to be released and we are basically in a drugged state when in love, this heightens the experience of sex.

Oh well, in most marriages, sex can plateau. That is why you have to experiment with different things. Be open to new things.

There is no right way to have sex if pleasure is the goal.

Try role-playing, blindfolding and other bondage techniques, new styles, and using other ‘equipment’ like vibrators might add some spark.

At the heart of it, your mental state is responsible for how and if you enjoy sex. Depression and anxiety, feeling insecure about your body and life can make the entire process uncomfortable.

Also, do not forget to use lubrication!

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

5 people talk about getting an apartment in Lagos

5 people talk about getting an apartment in Lagos

Sex Education: 5 reasons why you are not having great sex

Sex Education: 5 reasons why you are not having great sex

10 benefits of shea butter

10 benefits of shea butter

5 reasons you can't sleep at night

5 reasons you can't sleep at night

Fruits that can help lower your blood pressure

Fruits that can help lower your blood pressure

How dogs can improve your way of life

How dogs can improve your way of life

5 reasons some people are aroused by farts

5 reasons some people are aroused by farts

The Balvenie introduces The Makers Project

The Balvenie introduces The Makers Project

7 critical things you should know about your partner before marriage

7 critical things you should know about your partner before marriage