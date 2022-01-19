Prunes are good for constipation (Here’s why)

Prunes are rich in vitamin K and consists of beta-carotene, filled with potassium which helps the muscle, heart and nerves function properly.

Talking about constipation, it’s a condition that affects the gastrointestinal system, which makes it difficult to have a bowel movement, if you feel bloated, haven’t visited the loo in about two days, then you are probably constipated.

A number of reasons can cause constipation, like, low-fiber food, too much diary products, particular medications, inactivity, or even medical conditions.

Before resolving to any other solution, adding a lot of water to your dietary plans may help.

Because of how high in both insoluble and soluble fiber prunes are, its perfect for when you feel bloated or constipated, insoluble fiber helps keep bowel movements regular, while soluble fiber helps to moderate digestion and collects the needed nutrients from the food you ate.

Prunes also contain sorbitol and chlorogenic acid, which helps increase stool frequency.

It also contains high levels of antioxidants which will help detoxify your system, reducing the risk of constipation.

For faster aid, its better if prunes are juiced and drank.

But before the occurrence of constipation, it is advised that prunes are added to the dietary plans so as to prevent it from even occurring.

It is an effective remedy for both adults and children, but it should be taken in controlled dosage, since if overused, can cause frequent bathroom visits.

If eating prunes, drinking lots of water doesn’t help and you still feel constipated or bloated, then need you to go to the pharmacy and get over the counter medication.