Premature ejaculation is arguably one of the most embarrassing experiences any man can possibly experience.

And this dysfunction is not particular to just a selected few, as surveys have shown that 20-30% of men ejaculate within the first 2 minutes of intercourse.

As a matter of fact, there are severe cases where some can ejaculate as soon as they enter the vagina or even before.

Although it has no damaging effect on the body system, it can actually lead to a lot of problems in a relationship as well destroying a man’s confidence.

However, medical practitioners have advised that premature ejaculation is certainly nothing to feel depressed about; because there are good numbers of available options of natural remedies that will help you last longer during intercourse.

Here are 5 natural remedies to help you tackle premature ejaculation

1. Watermelon

When it comes to matters concerning premature ejaculation, watermelon is one those fruits that should be considered. And this is because it has what it takes to overcome the problem of premature ejaculation.

Known to many people as the Viagra of the food variety, one of the major advantages of watermelon is that is can help relax the blood vessel without any side effect.

How to use watermelon to tackle premature ejaculation?

It is important to state here that the central component of making the change is the phytonutrient known as citrulline, and this component can increase the libido.

2. Carrot

The health benefits of carrots have been known for long to be miraculous. It is actually a wonder for both men and women.

With a lot of health benefits, carrots are not only used for preventing cancer or maintaining skin tone, they can also be used for curing premature ejaculation.

How to use carrot to tackle premature ejaculation?

It is believed that you will experience a significant result in few weeks if you continue with this recipe twice daily.

3. Ginger, honey and hibiscus flower essence

Alternative medicine has revealed that ginger, honey, and hibiscus flower essence, when combined, is an old folk remedy that's been handed down from generation to generations.

Because all three are helpful for increasing circulation, especially blood flow to the penis. Ginger and honey also contain the amino acid L-tryptophan (which 5-HTP comes from); thus increasing your serotonin levels, naturally.

How to use ginger, honey, and hibiscus flower essence to treat premature ejaculation?

4. Oyster

Unknown to many people, oyster, which is a delicious creature from the ocean, has been used as an aphrodisiac from ancient times.

As a matter of fact, studies have shown that the zinc in oyster helps maintain a healthy sperm count and the male hormone testosterone. It also helps increases the libido,

How to use oyster to treat premature ejaculation?

5. Ginger

Known as an aphrodisiac for its ability to cure sexual problems such as premature ejaculation, the combination of ginger and honey can be a very effective combination as research has shown that they increase libido and performance.

How to use ginger to treat premature ejaculation

However, this treatment should be discouraged if the user has a history of kidney stones or if he's diabetic.