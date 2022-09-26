RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Post-nut clarity: Why you might feel bad after sex

Temi Iwalaiye

Here's why you might feel sober after sex.

After sex blues are common [Healthline]
After sex blues are common [Healthline]

Postcoital dysphoria (PCD) also referred to as the "post-sex blues," or post-nut clarity is the experience of having negative feelings after having sex.

Recommended articles

Urban dictionary defines it as, ‘the immediate clear mindedness or soberness an individual gains after orgasming (busting a nut)."

Even if the intercourse was consenting and enjoyable, PCD might still occur.

It's not the same as having non-consensual sex or being raped, it’s that feeling after orgasm that makes you just want to roll over and sleep or maybe you were chasing the person for a while, but you had sex with them, you don’t want to be with them anymore. It could also be a feeling of regret.

In a 2019 study, 41% of the men who were polled said they have PCD at some point in their lives. In a related study conducted in 2015, 46% of the female respondents said they had at least once in their lives experienced postcoital distress symptoms.

Why you might feel sad after sex [Credit: Ebony]
Why you might feel sad after sex [Credit: Ebony] Unhappy couple who have not been having enough sex [Credit: Ebony] Pulse Nigeria

Nothing gives you post-nut clarity more than why you have overhyped a sexual experience in your mind just for it to fall short.

If you felt like your needs weren’t attended to so you felt used, or it was uncomfortable or painful, you are going to feel disappointed even if you orgasm.

Both men and women can feel self-conscious during sex and this might cause them not to enjoy the experience as much. Feeling good about your body is empowering and makes sex better.

If the sexual experience feels forced or you are overthinking it, your feelings afterwards won’t be pleasant.

Other reasons like stress, distractions, feelings of guilt, shame and lack of lubrication can make post-sex blues present.

Interestingly, some other people might cry tears of joy and not of sadness after sex.

Our brain's emotional centres are excited during foreplay and before sexual intercourse.

According to research, MRI studies have revealed that the limbic system responsible for emotions like fear, anger and memory is more active before sex. Some of us can act irrational and impulsive while we are pursuing a sexual relationship with someone.

This excitement is quelled by the rush of orgasm. When we orgasm we feel the rush of dopamine but once the thrill of orgasm is gone, we are flooded by a stress hormone known as prolactin that causes erectile dysfunction in men and infertility in women.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Here's why you shouldn't miss out on Jumia's Brand Festival

Here's why you shouldn't miss out on Jumia's Brand Festival

Mighty Minds Africa 2022 Youth Empowerment Summit

Mighty Minds Africa 2022 Youth Empowerment Summit

Post-nut clarity: Why you might feel bad after sex

Post-nut clarity: Why you might feel bad after sex

5 foods that are bad for your teeth

5 foods that are bad for your teeth

Best dressed celebs at 'Anikulapo' movie premiere

Best dressed celebs at 'Anikulapo' movie premiere

Why the lace jumpsuit Tems wore to GCL concert was breathtaking

Why the lace jumpsuit Tems wore to GCL concert was breathtaking

TravelTank partners with RwandAir on a contest for travel influencers

TravelTank partners with RwandAir on a contest for travel influencers

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

This week's best celebrity pictures on Instagram

Nova Diamond Foundation kicks off the Pink Health Fair in Lagos

Nova Diamond Foundation kicks off the Pink Health Fair in Lagos

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected! Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

Socks can drastically improve your sex life [Dailymail]

Wearing socks during sex can give you more intense orgasms: here's how

What factors are responsible for vaginal wetness?

What makes the vagina wet during s*x

Okro

How okro/okra improves women's sex drive and health

Bananas and cucumber

For women: 4 things you should never allow into your vagina