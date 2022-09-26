Post-nut clarity: Why you might feel bad after sex

Urban dictionary defines it as, ‘the immediate clear mindedness or soberness an individual gains after orgasming (busting a nut)."

Even if the intercourse was consenting and enjoyable, PCD might still occur.

It's not the same as having non-consensual sex or being raped, it’s that feeling after orgasm that makes you just want to roll over and sleep or maybe you were chasing the person for a while, but you had sex with them, you don’t want to be with them anymore. It could also be a feeling of regret.

In a 2019 study, 41% of the men who were polled said they have PCD at some point in their lives. In a related study conducted in 2015, 46% of the female respondents said they had at least once in their lives experienced postcoital distress symptoms.

Unhappy couple who have not been having enough sex [Credit: Ebony] Pulse Nigeria

Psychological reasons for post-nut clarity

Bad sex

Nothing gives you post-nut clarity more than why you have overhyped a sexual experience in your mind just for it to fall short.

If you felt like your needs weren’t attended to so you felt used, or it was uncomfortable or painful, you are going to feel disappointed even if you orgasm.

Self-consciousness

Both men and women can feel self-conscious during sex and this might cause them not to enjoy the experience as much. Feeling good about your body is empowering and makes sex better.

Being in your head

If the sexual experience feels forced or you are overthinking it, your feelings afterwards won’t be pleasant.

Other reasons like stress, distractions, feelings of guilt, shame and lack of lubrication can make post-sex blues present.

Interestingly, some other people might cry tears of joy and not of sadness after sex.

Brain processes that triggers post-nut clarity

Our brain's emotional centres are excited during foreplay and before sexual intercourse.

According to research, MRI studies have revealed that the limbic system responsible for emotions like fear, anger and memory is more active before sex. Some of us can act irrational and impulsive while we are pursuing a sexual relationship with someone.