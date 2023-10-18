ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

Pulse Mix

#FeatureByPierHarbourSpa

Kate Henshaw, Uti Nwachukwu & Rita Dominic at the Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening
Kate Henshaw, Uti Nwachukwu & Rita Dominic at the Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening

Recommended articles

The renowned SRS Collection, experts in crafting luxurious Health and Wellness Escapes in the heart of Lagos, welcomed a new addition to its family - Pier Harbour Spa. This illustrious collection already boasts Pier Harbour Residences and Spa, The Good Life Restaurant, The Good Life Cafe, ClayHall by SRS, and Seattle Residences and Spa.

Pier Harbour Spa Launch brought a sprinkle of magic to the hearts of all attendees, leaving them with cherished memories to treasure for a lifetime
Pier Harbour Spa Launch brought a sprinkle of magic to the hearts of all attendees, leaving them with cherished memories to treasure for a lifetime Pulse Nigeria
The renowned SRS Collection, experts in crafting luxurious Health and Wellness Escapes in the heart of Lagos, welcomed a new addition to its family - Pier Harbour Spa
The renowned SRS Collection, experts in crafting luxurious Health and Wellness Escapes in the heart of Lagos, welcomed a new addition to its family - Pier Harbour Spa Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT
CEO of SRS Collection, Wumi Jubril
CEO of SRS Collection, Wumi Jubril Pulse Nigeria

The evening commenced with a heartfelt speech from SRS Collection's visionary CEO, Wumi Jubril, who warmly addressed the gathering, saying, "I want to express my deepest gratitude to the incredible team at Pier Harbor Residences and Spa, whose tireless efforts have brought this vision to life. Together, we’ve created a space where harmony resonates, and where each treatment is designed to elevate your senses and renew your spirit’’.

Pier Harbour Spa Launch brought a sprinkle of magic to the hearts of all attendees, leaving them with cherished memories to treasure for a lifetime
Pier Harbour Spa Launch brought a sprinkle of magic to the hearts of all attendees, leaving them with cherished memories to treasure for a lifetime Pulse Nigeria
Guests were treated to a rejuvenating preview of the spa's luxurious massages, leaving them eagerly anticipating future visits.
Guests were treated to a rejuvenating preview of the spa's luxurious massages, leaving them eagerly anticipating future visits. Pulse Nigeria
Pier Harbour Spa is not just a spa; it's a meticulously designed experience that transports you to a realm of luxury, wellness, and rejuvenation.
Pier Harbour Spa is not just a spa; it's a meticulously designed experience that transports you to a realm of luxury, wellness, and rejuvenation. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

Amidst a sense of anticipation, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was gracefully executed. Guests were treated to a rejuvenating preview of the spa's luxurious massages, leaving them eagerly anticipating future visits. Beatrice Eneh, the Founder of Apples and Oranges, who also partnered with Pier Harbour Spa, expressed her gratitude. Among the luminaries in attendance were; Kate Henshaw, Bolanle Austen Peters, Rita Dominic, Mimi Onalaja, Nicole Chikwe, and numerous other distinguished guests.

Kate Henshaw
Kate Henshaw Pulse Nigeria
Uti Nwachukwu
Uti Nwachukwu Pulse Nigeria

Pier Harbour Spa is not just a spa; it's a meticulously designed experience that transports you to a realm of luxury, wellness, and rejuvenation. Pier Harbour Spa offers a comprehensive range of amenities, including a serene sauna room, invigorating body treatments, wellness therapy, waxing services, nail care, and rejuvenating yoga sessions. Exclusive Biologique Recherche treatments await those in pursuit of the highest level of rejuvenation.

Guests were treated to a rejuvenating preview of the spa's luxurious massages, leaving them eagerly anticipating future visits.
Guests were treated to a rejuvenating preview of the spa's luxurious massages, leaving them eagerly anticipating future visits. Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

The spa goes beyond personal indulgence; it also offers corporate packages, such as mobile utility Yoga classes for team bonding and corporate massages to enhance team cohesion. For special occasions, there are crafted bespoke spa parties tailored to each client's desires, whether it's a surprise party, pre-wedding event, or any special occasion.

To express their gratitude to loyal clients, Pier Harbour Spa introduced a 20% discount, which rewards patrons through a service point reward system making their attendance at the Pier Harbour Spa Launch truly a memorable and enriching experience.

Guests were treated to a rejuvenating preview of the spa's luxurious massages, leaving them eagerly anticipating future visits.
Guests were treated to a rejuvenating preview of the spa's luxurious massages, leaving them eagerly anticipating future visits. Pulse Nigeria
Amidst a sense of anticipation, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was gracefully executed.
Amidst a sense of anticipation, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was gracefully executed. Pulse Nigeria

The night sky lit up with breathtaking fireworks, and a live musical performance added harmony to the atmosphere. The spoken word artist, Ibquake, graced the stage, infusing the event with vibrant energy and eloquence, making it a night to remember.

ADVERTISEMENT
Pier Harbour Spa offers a comprehensive range of amenities, including a serene sauna room, invigorating body treatments, wellness therapy, waxing services, nail care, and rejuvenating yoga sessions.
Pier Harbour Spa offers a comprehensive range of amenities, including a serene sauna room, invigorating body treatments, wellness therapy, waxing services, nail care, and rejuvenating yoga sessions. Pulse Nigeria
The renowned SRS Collection, experts in crafting luxurious Health and Wellness Escapes in the heart of Lagos, welcomed a new addition to its family - Pier Harbour Spa
The renowned SRS Collection, experts in crafting luxurious Health and Wellness Escapes in the heart of Lagos, welcomed a new addition to its family - Pier Harbour Spa Pulse Nigeria

Indulge at Pier Harbour Spa today. Book now for luxury and rejuvenation at pierharbourspa@srscollection.com and +234 911 806 2645

---

#FeatureByPierHarbourSpa

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

'Clean are Hands Within Reach' - Dettol provides community with clean water

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

If you're under 40, do these 6 things to reduce risk of early menopause

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

Your ultimate guide to getting revenge on a cheating ex

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

5 unbelievably amazing benefits of menopause in women

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of memorable serenity & celebration

All you need to know about 'male menopause' and signs to watch out for

All you need to know about 'male menopause' and signs to watch out for

The scary part of being a single older woman and how to enjoy life in the meantime

The scary part of being a single older woman and how to enjoy life in the meantime

These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

These 11 signs may mean a woman is about to start experiencing menopause

5 habits that experts believe could mean you're a genius

5 habits that experts believe could mean you're a genius

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

Want to give birth to twins? Here are 5 ways to increase your chances

How to know your man is a mama's boy

How to know your man is a mama's boy

Top 5 colour combinations for stunning interior decor

Top 5 colour combinations for stunning interior decor

Pulse Sports

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Messi named most marketable athlete in the world with Ronaldo 27th on the list

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Elaine Thompson-Herah: World's fastest woman alive shares gorgeous off-season pictures wearing her natural hair

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Angel Reese: Reebok signs LSU star as the company’s first Basketball athlete of the next generation.

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Osimhen is not the owner of Napoli — Ex-Juventus chief says Super Eagles star must be punished

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Victor Oladipo teams up with Odumodublvck and Black Sherif

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Report: Lionel Messi to win 8th Ballon d'Or ahead of Haaland, Mbappe

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

Sweden vs Belgium: Terrorist gunman reveals motive behind shooting

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

‘He is an agent of Hamas’ — French politician slams Karim Benzema

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

Bad news for Nigeria and Napoli as Osimhen is set for a spell on the sideline

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

life-expectancy-in-africa

10 African countries with the lowest life expectancy

It shouldn't surprise you that some women have wet dreams too [SheKnows]

Both men and women experience wet dreams, here's why it happens

Making your bed increases your chances of wealthiness [adobestock]

Making your bed every morning boosts wealth, 7 habits all millionaires share

Infections you can get from kissing [beautylish]

5 nasty infections you can get from kissing