Never tell a pregnant woman these 5 things

Temi Iwalaiye

Refrain from telling a pregnant woman any of these things.

Sometimes, we forget that pregnant women have feelings that can be hurt. Whether you are a stranger, friend, or relative, here are some words you should never say to a pregnant woman.

Unless she asks you, you should not touch her stomach. You don't randomly touch a friend's belly, so don’t ask to touch hers. In some African communities, it is considered bad luck to touch a pregnant woman’s belly, as you might be putting some charms on her.

Some women will have a pregnancy glow, some will not. A pregnant woman might not look so good but you should not point it out. Pregnancy can be difficult for many women, and informing her that she appears to be struggling is one of the worst things you can do.

Please don’t try to scare a new mom by telling her the horrors of having a baby. Telling her how terrible nursing a baby is so unnecessary. She doesn’t want or need to hear it. Plus, she has some idea about how her life will change after childbirth. You should encourage and reassure her instead.

Nigerians are weary of people asking these questions, as it could mean you are a witch trying to jinx the pregnancy. Unless you have an exceptionally close relationship with her, stop keeping track of her due date. It’s especially rude when she is past her due date and you remind her every time you see her.

Commenting on a person’s weight is rude. It’s even worse when she is pregnant; of course, she knows her belly is huge, telling her just makes her feel bad.

Finally, we need to exercise courtesy and consideration to pregnant women around us, it's an uneasy and uncomfortable period for them.

