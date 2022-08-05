RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Kim Kardashian shows off her flat tummy while undergoing stomach tightening treatment

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever been envious of Kim Kardashian’s flat tummy? Newsflash, it may not be all-natural.

Kim and her incredibly flat belly [Popculturally]
Kim and her incredibly flat belly [Popculturally]

The 41 year old star of the Kardashian family, Kim showed her redden stomach as she shared a picture and caption on her Instagram story, "This is a game changer. I did Morpheus to tighten by belly. I think this is my fave laser, but it's painful, but worth it." she wrote.

The laser procedure is called a "Morpheus laser," also known as Morpheus 8. It is a non-surgical needling treatment. This laser remodels and contours the body but it doesn't help people lose belly fat but it tightens the stomach and keeps it from sagging.

The Kardashian-Jenner family are seen as the pinnacle of beauty and style but their body and beauty may be unattainable to the average woman.

Though she was not open about the cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries she had in the past, she is now more open about talking about them.

She told Allure Magazine that she never did botox but admitted that she had fillers on her forehead but not on her lips or cheeks.

She also told Allure how she is obsessed with looking good.

"I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 per cent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above."

“I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments,' she said.

Looking good never comes so easy.

Authors:

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Kim Kardashian shows off her flat tummy while undergoing stomach tightening treatment

Kim Kardashian shows off her flat tummy while undergoing stomach tightening treatment

Energy drinks: The side effects of taking these drinks

Energy drinks: The side effects of taking these drinks

Dating in Lagos: 7 types of people you'll definitely meet 

Dating in Lagos: 7 types of people you'll definitely meet 

6 natural ways to delay your period

6 natural ways to delay your period

3 best ways to avoid a pregnancy scare

3 best ways to avoid a pregnancy scare

Love bites during s*x: A risky fetish or harmless kink?

Love bites during s*x: A risky fetish or harmless kink?

Global experts discuss how to improve women’s economic status and provide market opportunities

Global experts discuss how to improve women’s economic status and provide market opportunities

Meet the African tribe that offers s*x to guests

Meet the African tribe that offers s*x to guests

Is Nigeria's anti-abortion law fair on women?

Is Nigeria's anti-abortion law fair on women?

Trending

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

There are physical and emotional changes that occur in you when you lose your virginity. These are signs to expect.

What to expect when you lose your virginity (For men and women)

Weight Loss: Avoid these Nigerian foods to help burn belly fat

Belly Fat: 5 natural remedies to help you get rid of it

How Ovulation Calculators Can Help You Conceive A Boy

How ovulation calculators can help you conceive a boy