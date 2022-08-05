Kim Kardashian shows off her flat tummy while undergoing stomach tightening treatment

The 41 year old star of the Kardashian family, Kim showed her redden stomach as she shared a picture and caption on her Instagram story, "This is a game changer. I did Morpheus to tighten by belly. I think this is my fave laser, but it's painful, but worth it." she wrote.

The laser procedure is called a "Morpheus laser," also known as Morpheus 8. It is a non-surgical needling treatment. This laser remodels and contours the body but it doesn't help people lose belly fat but it tightens the stomach and keeps it from sagging.

Why this matters

The Kardashian-Jenner family are seen as the pinnacle of beauty and style but their body and beauty may be unattainable to the average woman.

Though she was not open about the cosmetic procedures and plastic surgeries she had in the past, she is now more open about talking about them.

She told Allure Magazine that she never did botox but admitted that she had fillers on her forehead but not on her lips or cheeks.

She also told Allure how she is obsessed with looking good.

"I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 per cent of the people on this planet. It's not easy when you're a mom and you're exhausted at the end of the day or you're in school, and I'm all of the above."

“I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments,' she said.