The world of makeup is both fascinating and intricate, with the application of artificial lashes standing out as a particularly skillful art.
10 important things to beware of when applying eyelash extensions
Applying artificial lashes can transform your look from simple to stunning in just a few minutes
Mastering the perfect lash look not only enhances your natural beauty but also elevates your makeup game to professional levels.
However, the journey to flawless falsies is often paved with common mistakes that can easily be avoided. Here's how to sidestep these pitfalls and ensure your lash application is nothing short of perfect.
Tips for perfect lash application
1. Select the right lash size
Not all lashes are a one-size-fits-all solution. Measure the artificial lash against your natural lash line and trim any excess for a perfect fit.
Properly sized lashes not only look more natural but also feel more comfortable, reducing the risk of the lashes lifting at the corners.
2. Curl your natural lashes first
Curling your natural lashes before applying falsies helps to merge them seamlessly, avoiding the awkward gap that can appear between the two.
This ensures a more unified lash look and helps your falsies to last longer throughout the day or night.
3. Choose high-quality glue
The glue you use can make or break your lash application. Opt for a high-quality, long-lasting adhesive to avoid any mid-event lash disasters.
A good adhesive not only secures your lashes in place but also minimizes the risk of irritation around the delicate eye area.
4. Apply the correct amount of glue
Apply a thin line of glue along the band of the lash, wait a few seconds until it becomes tacky, then apply.
This prevents the glue from spreading onto your eyelid or into your eye, ensuring a clean, precise application.
5. Look downward during application
Tilt your head back slightly and look down into a mirror. This angle offers a clearer view and easier application.
It stretches the eyelid, providing a flat surface for easier lash application and reducing the chance of misplacement.
6. Allow the glue to become tacky
After applying glue to the lash band, wait 30-60 seconds before attaching it to your lash line.
Tacky glue adheres better to the skin, reducing the likelihood of the lashes shifting or falling off.
7. Place lashes close to the natural lash line
Attach the falsies as close as possible to your natural lash line without sticking them to your actual lashes.
This method ensures a more natural appearance and prevents discomfort or damage to your natural lashes.
8. Begin application at the outer corner
Starting the application at the outer corner of the eye allows for better alignment and adjustment of the lash strip.
This technique offers more control over the placement and fit of the lash strip, enhancing the overall look.
9. Practice proper lash care
Clean and store your lashes properly after each use to maintain their shape and extend their life.
Good lash care prevents the buildup of makeup and bacteria, ensuring your falsies are ready for their next use.
10. Mascara your natural lashes first
Applying mascara to your natural lashes before the falsies helps them to blend more seamlessly.
This step enhances the overall effect, creating a fuller, more natural lash look that still pops.
Conclusion
Navigating the world of artificial lashes doesn't have to be daunting. By avoiding these common mistakes and following the tips outlined above, you can achieve a stunning lash look that complements your makeup perfectly.
Remember, practice makes perfect, and with a little patience and precision, your lash application skills will soar to new heights. Give these suggestions a try and watch your lash game transform.
