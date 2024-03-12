ADVERTISEMENT
10 important things to beware of when applying eyelash extensions

Applying artificial lashes can transform your look from simple to stunning in just a few minutes

The world of makeup is both fascinating and intricate, with the application of artificial lashes standing out as a particularly skillful art.

Mastering the perfect lash look not only enhances your natural beauty but also elevates your makeup game to professional levels.

However, the journey to flawless falsies is often paved with common mistakes that can easily be avoided. Here's how to sidestep these pitfalls and ensure your lash application is nothing short of perfect.

Not all lashes are a one-size-fits-all solution. Measure the artificial lash against your natural lash line and trim any excess for a perfect fit.

Properly sized lashes not only look more natural but also feel more comfortable, reducing the risk of the lashes lifting at the corners.

Curling your natural lashes before applying falsies helps to merge them seamlessly, avoiding the awkward gap that can appear between the two.

This ensures a more unified lash look and helps your falsies to last longer throughout the day or night.

The glue you use can make or break your lash application. Opt for a high-quality, long-lasting adhesive to avoid any mid-event lash disasters.

A good adhesive not only secures your lashes in place but also minimizes the risk of irritation around the delicate eye area.

Apply a thin line of glue along the band of the lash, wait a few seconds until it becomes tacky, then apply.

This prevents the glue from spreading onto your eyelid or into your eye, ensuring a clean, precise application.

Tilt your head back slightly and look down into a mirror. This angle offers a clearer view and easier application.

It stretches the eyelid, providing a flat surface for easier lash application and reducing the chance of misplacement.

After applying glue to the lash band, wait 30-60 seconds before attaching it to your lash line.

Tacky glue adheres better to the skin, reducing the likelihood of the lashes shifting or falling off.

Attach the falsies as close as possible to your natural lash line without sticking them to your actual lashes.

This method ensures a more natural appearance and prevents discomfort or damage to your natural lashes.

Starting the application at the outer corner of the eye allows for better alignment and adjustment of the lash strip.

This technique offers more control over the placement and fit of the lash strip, enhancing the overall look.

Clean and store your lashes properly after each use to maintain their shape and extend their life.

Good lash care prevents the buildup of makeup and bacteria, ensuring your falsies are ready for their next use.

Applying mascara to your natural lashes before the falsies helps them to blend more seamlessly.

This step enhances the overall effect, creating a fuller, more natural lash look that still pops.

Navigating the world of artificial lashes doesn't have to be daunting. By avoiding these common mistakes and following the tips outlined above, you can achieve a stunning lash look that complements your makeup perfectly.

Remember, practice makes perfect, and with a little patience and precision, your lash application skills will soar to new heights. Give these suggestions a try and watch your lash game transform.

10 important things to beware of when applying eyelash extensions

