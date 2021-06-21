And this is because, not being able to put on weight may sound like a blessing to weighty people but to the underweight, it’s a different story entirely.

As a matter of fact, gaining weight is a serious concern for some. But it is not difficult. Eat well, consume more calories than you burn, and sleep well.

However, it is important to state here that unless the body is getting the right fats in the right amount, the body may naturally stop producing hormones when you start gaining weight.

Therefore, to maintain the correct hormone level in your body while gaining weight, you need to ensure that you follow a natural and healthy diet.

So, if you are one of those underweight people who despite eating all that there is to eat still find it impossible to gain weight, or you are searching for a solution to how to get fat in two months, then, these recommendations can be very helpful to you.

How to gain weight naturally?

1. The first and most important factor that is needed to gain weight is eating. Not just eating though, but eating right.

Include more portions of healthy foods to your diet. Add avocado in your salad and the result will be 332 more calories. Also, more butter or peanut butter in your bread is good as well.

Important to realize is that, in other to gain weight, you should eat at least 125 calories more than you burn every day.

And surprisingly, you would need to eat about 3,500 extra calories more than you burn just to gain one pound.

2. Increase the amount of protein in the diet. Because, protein helps to build muscle, and that makes the body more toned and strong while increasing the weight.

Eggs, milk, cheese, yogurt, peanut butter, nuts, seeds, and meat are the most common protein-rich foods that you can have.

3. Don’t stop sleeping if you are not engaged. This will help repair and build the muscles during that period. In addition, make sure to get at least eight to nine hours of sleep each night.

4. Do not eat water-filled vegetables like celery and cucumber. Eat instead, starchy vegetables that contain a lot of calories per bite such as corn, carrots, and potatoes.

Additionally, you can make your own health drink or buy one. Your body will be nourished with adequate nutrients, which you need for weight gain.

Having fruit juices and shakes are delicious ways to gain some bulk. At times a single serving of a smoothie can be as high as 1000 in calories.

Another excellent option for improving weight is custard or yoghurt with fruits.

5. Exercise. I know this unexpected for some but the extra calories that you consume must be digested too. Otherwise, you will end up building up fat in your body.

As compared to cardio, resistance training or lifting weights are better suited for weight gain. Because they help to convert the fat into muscles.

ALSO READ: How to lose belly fat in weeks

Note: Lifting and weight training help your body gain muscle weight, which is the best kind of weight for your body to put on. Start off slowly if you aren't used to doing this kind of training.

Increase weight and decrease reps as you go along.