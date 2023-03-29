ADVERTISEMENT
How to cope with the loneliness that comes with adulthood

Temi Iwalaiye

How can you navigate loneliness as an adult?

There are a lot of factors that make young people feel alone. Leaving home either for school, work or as a result of japa (travelling abroad), having a cyclical life that includes work or school can be quite hectic as well as excessive social media use where we are following the lives of others whose lives most times appears better than ours.

Other reasons like, money issues and the responsibility of taking care of your bills as well as planning for the future can weigh heavily on the mental health of young adults. There is also the pressure to get married or the pressures of marriage.

Here's what they can do;

Hearing the voice of people who care about you can make you feel better. There is no other generation that boasts about having phone anxiety more than Gen Zs and millennials meanwhile, calls are preferable to texts because you can hear their voice, and you are not distracted by other things.

A pet can offer a lot of emotional support, they provide you with love and you spend time taking care of them. Houseplants are also very soothing, you spend time watering them and you feel relaxed if you have a lot of houseplants around you.

Making friends as an adult is not easy, but the best way to go about it is by having people around you with whom you share mutual interests. They could be your neighbours, colleagues, or people you meet at church, mosque or the gym. You make new friends by giving a compliment and asking about their interests.

Have you ever felt lonely even though people were around you? Loneliness is a natural human condition. Embrace the feeling once it happens and know it won’t last.

One thing we all need is a community, and this is something our parents had. You need a group of people with whom you meet regularly and with whom you can share your thoughts and feelings and have fun. The best place to have that is church, mosque, gyms and any other type of social club or gathering.

Sports are usually group activities and not only would you meet new people if you go to a sports centre, but it also improves your mental health.

Temi Iwalaiye

How to cope with the loneliness that comes with adulthood

