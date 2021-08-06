RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Here's why most women have joined the tiger nuts craze

Portia Arthur

Tiger nuts supplies the body with enough quantity of Vitamin E, very essential for fertility in both men and women.

Here's why most women have joined the tiger nuts craze [Healthline]

Tiger nuts is rich in fibre, has 20-30 per cent tiger-nut oil which is nourishing to the epidermis, nullifies hard-knots in the stomach and acts as a coolant to hot flushes associated with premature menopause.

The high fibre content of the chufa makes it a wonderful colon evacuator and cleanser.

Over the years, people have used tiger nuts to treat erectile dysfunction (ED). Although there is no scientific proof, some men drink tiger nut milk before sexual intercourse.

Tiger nut milk is a good choice for cow milk because of its non-animal origin and healthy fats. It contains around 80% unsaturated fats and only 18% of the cholesterol causing saturated fat. Rich in vitamin E and C, tiger nut combat hypertension and cholesterol.

Tiger nuts contain antioxidants and moisturizing properties that promote flawless skin and silky hair. Rich in magnesium, tiger nuts is good for women suffering from hair loss.

Magnesium also helps with the prevention of menstrual problems and maintaining the body pH stable to avoid the appearance of dermatitis or fungal infections.

Tiger nuts are a very rich source of dietary fiber which aids weight loss by making you fuller for longer. Tiger nuts contain more fiber than oats, bran and most vegetables and fruits.

The dietary fiber is clearly beneficial to keep the digestive system in perfect shape. Ingesting fiber is the best ally to end constipation problems since fiber is a natural stimulant to evacuate regularly.

Tiger nuts are less expensive and fully packed with nutritional goodness for healthy growth. Check out how to prepare tiger nut milk.

