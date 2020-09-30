Don’t myth with me | #Dontmythwithme #Noway #WCD2020

Can you separate myth from facts when it comes to contraceptives and how they work?

We know there are a few of these myths you may have come across. So let’s quickly help you make sense of what’s real and what’s not. Here we go:

1. Being on the pill for a long time will affect my fertility. Myth or fact?

Myth. Hormonal contraception does not cause infertility. It may take a bit of time for your body to readjust to a state where you can become pregnant again, but that’s only temporarily. If you are healthy, your body returns to its normal state of fertility no matter how long you’ve been using a hormonal contraceptive method. Need to know more about this? Click here.

2. Being on the pill will make me gain weight: Myth or fact?

Myth. While some women may experience a change in their body weight when they start using the pill, it has not been proven in clinical studies that the pill would have this effect on you long-term.

3. I can actually get pregnant if I’m on my period: Myth or fact?

Fact. Expert opinion says you can get pregnant while menstruating. Sperm can survive inside a woman’s uterus for up to five days so you better stay protected if you don’t want to get pregnant.

4. I don’t need contraception if I’m breastfeeding: Myth or fact?

Myth! While breastfeeding can prevent pregnancy for up to six months if periods have not resumed, this doesn’t mean you can’t get pregnant sha. Don’t dull yourself.

Here is the real truth to know about these 7 contraceptive myths

5. Emergency contraception is not 100% effective: Myth or fact?

Fact. No contraceptive is 100% effective. And with emergency contraception, there’s a further drop in effectiveness if it’s not used in the first 12hours after unprotected sex. If taken more than 24 hours later, it is already much less effective. Click here to learn more about this.

6. Condoms are not reusable: Myth or fact?

Fact. Condoms are not like the plates you use to serve jollof, which can be washed and reused. Not only can condoms split if used more than once, the spermicide inside which helps to stop sperm will have gone too.

7. I can get pregnant if I don’t get an orgasm: Myth or fact?

Fact! For women, having unprotected sex can lead to pregnancy even if you did not enjoy the sex as you thought you would. If you are not willing or ready to get pregnant yet, safe sex remains the answer at all times.

Remember: There are lots of options to consider when you need to get a contraceptive that works best for you. CLICK HERE to learn more about them in detail.

