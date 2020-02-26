Most people panic and worry when they notice some pain in their breast which can be understood.

It’s advisable to see the doctor before you draw any drastic conclusion because of the pain. Frequent breast pain could be a sign of something worse or your body’s reaction to different activities.

If you feel a slight breast pain from time to time, and you’re wondering what the problem is. This article will educate you.

Here are some of the reasons you’re feeling pain around your breast region. Don’t panic! It’s not just cancer that can cause breast pain.

1. Hormones

Menstrual cycles can be a major cause of breast pain [ece-auto-gen]

For women, it’s totally normal to have hormonal fluctuation. The way you feel today might not be the same the following day.

Menstrual cycles can be a major cause of breast pain. You’ll notice that your breasts become sore three to five days prior to the beginning of your menstrual period and stop hurting after it starts.

This is usually caused by the rise in some hormones (oestrogen and progesterone) right before your period. These hormones are responsible for the swelling of your breast at this time.

Breast pain could be a sign of pregnancy. Your breasts become sore during the first trimester as hormone production ramps up.

2. Bra size

A tight bra will definitely cause breast pain [Woman Magazine]

In a bid to get the perfect bra size, you might end up picking a small size. A tight bra will definitely cause breast pain.

This is due to the underwire pushing into the tissue of your breast in a really uncomfortable way. Without appropriate support, the ligaments that connect breasts to the chest wall can become overstretched and painful by the end of the day.

This causes itch and aches around the breast region. Get the right size of bra to stop or avoid this kind of pain.

3. Medication

Breast pain can be one of the side effects of a particular medication. Hormonal medications like birth control pills can cause breast pain because you’re getting a dose of hormones different from what your body is familiar with.

A visit to your doctor will help you figure out what particular drug is responsible for this pain.

4. Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding can be another reason you’re feeling pains around your breast [Pulse Ghana]

Surprised? Breastfeeding can be another reason you’re feeling pains around your breast. This can be experienced on the nipple because of the way your baby latches on your nipples.

A tingling sensation can be felt the moment your baby starts to suck and soreness when your baby bites your nipples from the excitement of sucking.

5. Infection

Breast infections are commonly experienced by nursing mothers. The pain forms within the tissue of the breast and you come down with a condition called ‘mastitis’.

This also happens when the breast milk gets backed up in the milk duct, causing a buildup of bacteria. Infections also affect women that are not breastfeeding, although it’s not common.