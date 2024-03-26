5 incredible health benefits of drinking coffee everyday

However, nutrition experts from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine claim that new studies have shown that coffee contains antioxidants and other substances that may help reduce internal inflammation and protect against diseases.

Here are some of the top health benefits of drinking coffee:

1. Increases lifespan

Recent studies suggest that drinking coffee can lead to a longer life, as it can reduce the risk of major causes of death in women, such as coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease.

3. Prevents heart failure

Drinking one to two cups of coffee daily may help prevent heart failure, a condition where the heart struggles to pump enough blood.

3. Protects the brain

Research indicates that coffee may potentially protect against neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. It not only reduces your chances of contracting Parkinson’s disease but also helps Parkinson's disease patients better control their movements.

4. Reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes

Drinking coffee may also contribute to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes by helping the body process glucose better.

5. Protects the liver

Both regular and decaf coffee have a protective effect on the liver, with regular and decaf drinkers having more healthy liver enzyme levels.

It is also believed that coffee reduces weight gain by altering fat storage and supporting gut health, and those who drink coffee are less likely to be depressed or commit suicide.