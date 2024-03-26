Breaking news:
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

5 incredible health benefits of drinking coffee everyday

Temi Iwalaiye

Is coffee good or bad for your health?

A cup of coffee [gettyimages]
When people think of coffee, the first thing that comes to their mind is the addictive nature of caffeine.

However, nutrition experts from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine claim that new studies have shown that coffee contains antioxidants and other substances that may help reduce internal inflammation and protect against diseases.

Recent studies suggest that drinking coffee can lead to a longer life, as it can reduce the risk of major causes of death in women, such as coronary heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and kidney disease.

Health benefits of drinking coffee [Freepik]
Drinking one to two cups of coffee daily may help prevent heart failure, a condition where the heart struggles to pump enough blood.

Research indicates that coffee may potentially protect against neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. It not only reduces your chances of contracting Parkinson’s disease but also helps Parkinson's disease patients better control their movements.

Drinking coffee may also contribute to a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes by helping the body process glucose better.

Both regular and decaf coffee have a protective effect on the liver, with regular and decaf drinkers having more healthy liver enzyme levels.

It is also believed that coffee reduces weight gain by altering fat storage and supporting gut health, and those who drink coffee are less likely to be depressed or commit suicide.

According to Frank Hu, chair of the Department of Nutrition at Harvard, "The overall evidence has been pretty convincing that coffee has been more healthful than harmful in terms of health outcomes." So, go ahead and enjoy your cup of coffee today!

