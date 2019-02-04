Miniso has everything you could every want including a growing makeup range. Some of us might be apprehensive to try a budget beauty brand.

Instead, we often choose to stick to the tried and tested brands we know and love but beauty influencer Dimma Umeh's curiosity got the better of her and she decided to give it a go.

Simply because of the price, people are wary to try very cheap makeup because they cannot vouch for the quality of the ingredients and many believe it is bad for the skin.

However, the factors that go into making a product expensive often lie outside of its actual quality, it's mostly about the pretty packaging or a brand name affiliation. In fact, many of the luxury brands are made at the exact same house as the over-the-counter brands to the point of having the exact formulation in a different package.

Whilst we cannot confirm where MINISO products are made, Dimma Umeh has decided to give them a go to see whether or not, they should be bought or binned.

Take a look at her hilarious video below!

LIST OF PRODUCTS

EYES

3 in 1 Angled Eyebrow Pencil - N1,990

ColourPop No Filter Concealer - Dark 45

MAC Prep + Prime 24hrs Extend Eye Base Trim & Prissy Eyeshadow - Burnt Bulb

Miniso 1+1 Eyeshadow Pencil with Brush - N990

Miniso Mini Poni Eye Dream Palette - N2,990

Miniso Mini Poni Volume Dream Mascara - N1,990

FACE

Miniso Makeup Base - N2,990

MAC Studio Fix Fluid Foundation - NW45

Miniso Mini Poni Genius Duo Sculpting Stick - N2,990

Laura Mercier Translucent Setting Powder

Milani Pressed Powder - Earth Glow Man Pressed Powder - Earth Medium

CHEEKS

Miniso Mini Poni Graduation 3C Blush - N2,990

LIPS

Miniso Flawless Velvet Liquid Lipstick - N1,990

BEAUTY TOOLS Miniso Pro Fine Blender Brush - N1,490

Miniso Pro Fine Precision Sculpting Brush - N1,490