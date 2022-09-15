RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Hair Goals: 10 pictures of Nengi in a ponytail

We have established that ponytails look great on women and Nengi is the perfect person to convince you.

Be inspired by Nengi in a ponytail
Be inspired by Nengi in a ponytail

One woman who loves to rock the ponytail look is former Big Brother Naija housemate, entrepreneur and influencer Nengi Hampson.

Nengi is biracial, so her natural hair is softer and easy to manipulate. However, whenever she wants to pack her natural hair, it’s always in a ponytail.

We have selected 10 pictures of hers to convince you that ponytails are the easiest and most beautiful hairstyle. Also, this is to inspire you to style your ponytail.

Nengi mixed her natural hair with curly weave-on and it looked gorgeous.

Another classic is the straight weave attached to your hair.

This hairstyle requires expertise, not every hair dresser can do this.

One classic of Nengi’s is the bun that is packed way up, above the middle of the head. There are so many pictures of Nengi’s hair in a bun.

