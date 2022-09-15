Hair Goals: 10 pictures of Nengi in a ponytail

Nengi is biracial, so her natural hair is softer and easy to manipulate. However, whenever she wants to pack her natural hair, it’s always in a ponytail.

We have selected 10 pictures of hers to convince you that ponytails are the easiest and most beautiful hairstyle. Also, this is to inspire you to style your ponytail.

Curly tail

Nengi mixed her natural hair with curly weave-on and it looked gorgeous.

Straight tail

Another classic is the straight weave attached to your hair.

Half packed pony

This hairstyle requires expertise, not every hair dresser can do this.

Bun