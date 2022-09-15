One woman who loves to rock the ponytail look is former Big Brother Naija housemate, entrepreneur and influencer Nengi Hampson.
Hair Goals: 10 pictures of Nengi in a ponytail
We have established that ponytails look great on women and Nengi is the perfect person to convince you.
Nengi is biracial, so her natural hair is softer and easy to manipulate. However, whenever she wants to pack her natural hair, it’s always in a ponytail.
We have selected 10 pictures of hers to convince you that ponytails are the easiest and most beautiful hairstyle. Also, this is to inspire you to style your ponytail.
Curly tail
Nengi mixed her natural hair with curly weave-on and it looked gorgeous.
Straight tail
Another classic is the straight weave attached to your hair.
Half packed pony
This hairstyle requires expertise, not every hair dresser can do this.
Bun
One classic of Nengi’s is the bun that is packed way up, above the middle of the head. There are so many pictures of Nengi’s hair in a bun.
