Ginger contains nutrients that are essential in keeping the body healthy and helps the body function properly.

The buzz around ginger and it's benefits are true. Extracting its juice makes the nutrients more readily available for your body to absorb. Ginger juice contains an appreciable amount of sugar that does not affect your blood sugar. You don't have to be afraid of adding weight as the juice contains little/no fat.

You might be wondering why you should consume ginger juice. This article will show you some benefits of ginger juice.

1. Controls blood pressure

Ginger juice can control blood pressure by acting as a blood thinner. The compounds found in ginger juice lowers the blood cholesterol level, which automatically prevents blood pressure.

2. Improves digestion

Ginger juice is an active agent that aids good digestion [ece-auto-gen]

Ginger juice is an active agent that aids good digestion. It stimulates the saliva that's responsible for digestion in the mouth. This helps the digestion process. Ginger juice help to speed up the movement of food from your stomach to your small intestines. Say your byes to stomach upset with ginger juice.

3. Treats cold

Ginger juice has antibacterial properties that cures cold [WebMD]

Ginger juice has antibacterial properties, which makes the perfect cure cold, nausea, flu and more. To treat cold, mix an equal amount of warm ginger juice and honey. Drink it two or three times daily. You can also cure sore throats with ginger juice.

4. Prevents cancer

Ginger is known to be an anti-cancer agent, the same goes for its juice. According to research, ginger slows down the growth of breast cancer.

ALSO READ: Feeling bloated? Here's why and how to get rid of it

5. Relieves pain

Ginger juice has anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it an effective pain reliever. It cures all kinds of ache, from headache to body ache. The juice allows the flow of blood which makes reduces pain. Cure that body ache by massaging your skin with a mixture of olive oil and ginger juice.