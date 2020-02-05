Feeling like your belly has expanded three sizes after eating a huge meal is not the most pleasant sensation.

Some people find it easy to ignore the bloated feeling you get after eating, especially in a society that doesn’t like to talk about their digestive problems. But bloating is a sign that something’s not right in your gut, and you have to take action.

According to experts, bloating happens when gas gets trapped in a small section of your intestines. You might have been battling with the cause of the bloating. Well, some eating or lifestyle habits might be responsible for the sudden bloating. This article will show why you're experiencing sudden bloating.

Below are the reasons you're bloated and what you can do about it.

1. Food intolerance

This is the biggest reason why people suffer from bloating after eating.

This is the biggest reason why people suffer from bloating after eating. It’s a direct result of your digestive system reacting to something it perceives as potentially harmful! You might think you’re not intolerant to anything, but that’s very rarely the case. Everyone has foods that they are sensitive to some degree.

Unlike full-blown allergies, food intolerances that can go undetected for years as the symptoms can be hard to spot. But if you swell up like a balloon after eating a certain food, it’s a sure-fire sign that food is probably not right for you!

Try to monitor your body system after taking that particular food for a week. Then, you'll figure out which one it is, so you can avoid eating it.

2. Low stomach acid

This is a problem that can affect anyone.

This is a problem that can affect anyone. When our body fails to produce enough of its natural digestive juices to break down our meal, food particles pass partially undigested through the stomach and into the colon, which causes cramps, bloating and even constipation.

If you suspect you have low stomach acid, try taking a shot of apple cider vinegar before your meals. This helps to increase hydrochloric acid secretion and thus assists in the breakdown of food.

3. Dehydration

You might be drinking your eight glasses of water per day, but that doesn’t mean you're hydrated. If you’ve got a soft spot for coffee, tea, or soda, you may be sabotaging your water reserves. Other common causes of dehydration include spending too much time in air-conditioned spaces. Remember, your bowels need a lot of water to keep things flowing.

4. Constipation

If your bloating disappears after you have visit the toilet, there's a good chance it's related to constipation

If your bloating disappears after you have visit the toilet, there’s a good chance it’s related to constipation. The longer your stool sits in your colon, the more time there is for bacteria to ferment its contents, creating more gas.

Adding fiber-rich foods such as whole-grain bread, almonds, and sweet potatoes to your diet will help you prevent constipation.

5. Menstruation

Fluctuating hormones are associated with menstruation

You must have noticed that your stomach increases during your menstruation. Fluctuating hormones are associated with menstruation. During your cycle, you retain water in the days leading up to your period, which can make you bloated as well as crampy. Reducing the amount of salt in your diet can help get rid of the bloating.