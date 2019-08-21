Get to know the 7 glaring stomach ulcer symptoms you can’t ignore!

According to Wikipedia, stress ulcer is defined as a single or multiple mucosal defects which can become complicated by upper gastrointestinal bleeding physiologic stress.

Be that as it may, it is important to note that an ulcer occurs when tissue in an area of the mouth, stomach, esophagus, or other parts of the digestive system becomes damaged.

And as a result, the area gets irritated and inflamed and creates a hole or sore. Ulcers are at risk of bleeding, so those occurring in the stomach and intestinal tract need to be monitored.

Causes of ulcers include:

an infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria

long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines and ibuprofen

Stress and spicy food can also exacerbate the symptoms of an ulcer. Although they do not cause ulcers, they can make the situation worse by increasing the amount of stomach acid produced.

Though ulcers can be treated with traditional medicine, they can also be easily missed so make sure you're keeping an eye on worsening symptoms.

