Get to know the 7 glaring stomach ulcer symptoms you can’t ignore!

According to Wikipedia, stress ulcer is defined as a single or multiple mucosal defects which can become complicated by upper gastrointestinal bleeding physiologic stress.
Be that as it may, it is important to note that an ulcer occurs when tissue in an area of the mouth, stomach, esophagus, or other parts of the digestive system becomes damaged.
And as a result, the area gets irritated and inflamed and creates a hole or sore. Ulcers are at risk of bleeding, so those occurring in the stomach and intestinal tract need to be monitored.
Causes of ulcers include:
- an infection with Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacteria
- long-term use of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory medicines and ibuprofen
Stress and spicy food can also exacerbate the symptoms of an ulcer. Although they do not cause ulcers, they can make the situation worse by increasing the amount of stomach acid produced.
Though ulcers can be treated with traditional medicine, they can also be easily missed so make sure you're keeping an eye on worsening symptoms.
- Burning upper abdominal pain, particularly between meals, early in the morning, or after drinking orange juice, coffee, or alcohol, or taking aspirin; discomfort is usually relieved after taking antacids
- Tarry, black, or bloody stools- Seeing blood in the toilet, on the outside of your stool, or with wiping after a bowel movement is common. Fortunately, most of the causes of such rectal bleeding are not life-threatening; common causes include hemorrhoids and anal fissures. However, a black, tarry stool is likely an ulcer or other problem in the upper part of the digestive tract.
- Bloating- Bloating is when your belly feels swollen after eating . It is usually caused by excess gas production or disturbances in the movement of the muscles of the digestive system. Bloating can often cause pain, discomfort and a "stuffed" feeling. It can also make your stomach look bigger
- Heartburn- Heartburn is a common problem created by acid reflux, a condition where some of the stomach contents are forced back up into the esophagus. It creates a burning pain in the lower chest.
- Nausea or vomiting- Nausea is an unpleasant, diffuse sensation of unease and discomfort, often perceived as an urge to vomit.
- Early feeling of fullness- This is when you get too full on very little food meaning that there is something in your stomach that is already taking up too much space and must be investigated by a health professional.
- Weight loss- Losing too much weight too fast can be harmful for your health and put a lot of strain on your body because the ulcer or disease present is eating up your nutrients in order to grow stronger and make you grow weaker.