The importance of consuming fruits and vegetables of all kind cannot be overemphasized.

As a matter of fact, when fruits and vegetables are consumed continuously, they help reduce the risk of many lifestyle-related health conditions.

This is why medical practitioners have been advising that we add fruits and verges to our diet because of their health benefits.

And talking about fruits and verges, it is important to note that when it comes to garden egg the health benefits are incredible.

Studies have even suggested that eating eggplant can boost overall health and well-being. And with laboratory analyses showing that the phenolic compounds in eggplant contain anthocyanins, a type of flavonoid, and chlorogenic acid, a powerful free-radical scavenger, it goes to say that this plant counted among the healthiest of plants.

Here are some of the incredible health benefits of garden egg

1. It fights cancer

Studies have shown that Polyphenols in eggplant have anti-cancer effects. The anthocyanins and chlorogenic acid that are contained in garden egg help protect cells from damage caused by free radicals.

Thus preventing tumor growth and the spread of cancer cells.

It was also shown that the anticancer action of anthocyanins appears to include preventing new blood vessels from forming in the tumor, reducing inflammation, and blocking the enzymes that help cancer cells to spread.

2. It helps during pregnancy

It is packed with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients which make it an essential part of the daily ration of every pregnant woman.

Given the fact that the baby is taking much of the useful nutrients for himself, women often suffer from the lack of individual components in their body. So, eating this plant can be an excellent solution to such situations.

3. It helps in weight reduction

Lifestyle experts confirm that when it comes to weight management and loss, dietary fibers are one of the most important factors because they act as "bulking agents" in the digestive system.

The compounds in garden egg do not only increase satiety, they also reduce appetite. Observation has also shown that eggplant, as it is also known, help reduce calorie intake by making a person feel fuller for longer.

4. It prevents liver disorder and help control sugar level

Studies have shown that the importance of garden egg to the liver cannot be overemphasized because the antioxidants in garden egg help protect the liver from certain toxins; thereby making it a remedy for liver issues.

However, research has also shown that garden egg helps control sugar level; making it a great dietary option for diabetic patients.

It has the ability to reduce glucose absorption in the body and lower blood sugar levels. It also possesses low soluble carbohydrates, which assist in this regard.

5. It helps to improve vision

The cream-color flesh of garden egg has a pleasantly bitter taste and this is due to the presence of small amounts of nicotinoid alkaloids it contains.

Its spongy consistency helps to protect from poor vision caused by glaucoma as well as improving overall vision.