Why your eyes twitch and shake uncontrollably

Temi Iwalaiye

Have you ever experienced your eyes twitching uncontrollably?

Why eyes shake uncontrollable [dailyrecord]
Why eyes shake uncontrollable [dailyrecord]

Eye-twitching can describe several different things. Some of them have to do with your eyes themselves, while others are more likely related other reasons.

  1. Bad luck
Left eye twitching is considered bad luck in African cultures, particularly in Nigeria and Cameroon, and lower eyelid twitching may indicate a future cry. Conversely, left eye twitching may indicate a potential visitor, potentially positive.

Eye twitching can have a variety of medical causes, depending on the type. Some factors are common to all types of eye twitching and can contribute to other causes. Some things may not be the cause, but they can exacerbate the problem.

Factors include:

2. Stress or worry

3. Nicotine use

4. Lack of sleep or weariness.

5. Too much caffeine

6. Prescription and nonmedical drug use

7. Bright lighting or light sensitivity

8. Nutrition deficient (some twitching may occur because you require specific nutrients)

9. Eye strain

10. Hemifacial spasm involves the twitching of one side of your face. This can be caused by nerve damage.

11. Blepharospasm is an uncontrollable blinking or eye closing. May require medication or injections.

Eye twitching can be uncomfortable [Medscape]
Eye twitching can be uncomfortable [Medscape]
The primary treatment for eye twitching is determined by the cause. Sometimes it does not require treatment at all because it occurs for natural and harmless reasons.

Some reasons for eye twitching can be easily treated by healthcare experts using drugs.

Most of the time, eye twitches are nothing to worry about. They happen to everyone. But sometimes, they can be a sign of something more serious that needs a doctor's help.

Eye twitches often mean you need some extra rest. Get more sleep, cut back on caffeine, and take it easy for a while, but if your eye keeps twitching so bad you can't see well or do your daily activities, see a doctor.

