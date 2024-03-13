Why your eyes twitch and shake uncontrollably

Eye-twitching can describe several different things. Some of them have to do with your eyes themselves, while others are more likely related other reasons.

What are the most common causes of eye-twitching?

Bad luck

ADVERTISEMENT

Left eye twitching is considered bad luck in African cultures, particularly in Nigeria and Cameroon, and lower eyelid twitching may indicate a future cry. Conversely, left eye twitching may indicate a potential visitor, potentially positive.

Eye twitching can have a variety of medical causes, depending on the type. Some factors are common to all types of eye twitching and can contribute to other causes. Some things may not be the cause, but they can exacerbate the problem.

Factors include:

2. Stress or worry

3. Nicotine use

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Lack of sleep or weariness.

5. Too much caffeine

6. Prescription and nonmedical drug use

7. Bright lighting or light sensitivity

8. Nutrition deficient (some twitching may occur because you require specific nutrients)

ADVERTISEMENT

9. Eye strain

10. Hemifacial spasm involves the twitching of one side of your face. This can be caused by nerve damage.

11. Blepharospasm is an uncontrollable blinking or eye closing. May require medication or injections.

How is eye-twitching treated?

Pulse Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary treatment for eye twitching is determined by the cause. Sometimes it does not require treatment at all because it occurs for natural and harmless reasons.

Some reasons for eye twitching can be easily treated by healthcare experts using drugs.

Most of the time, eye twitches are nothing to worry about. They happen to everyone. But sometimes, they can be a sign of something more serious that needs a doctor's help.