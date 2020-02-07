ESSENCE celebrated all the black women in Hollywood and some of the guests rocked some braids that inspire our look for this weekend.

It's the black history month! One of the biggest awards amongst the African American community held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Beverly Hills, California. The celebrity stepped out in amazing looks that got us stuck on the 'gram. Some of the celebrities rocked their beautiful melanin skin with lovely braids.

We spotted some of the most amazing braid hairstyles and we'll like to show you some of them. From the 'Insecure' movie star, Yvonne Orji to Gabrielle Union, here are all the celebrities that looked gorgeous in braids.

1. We can't get enough of how Yvonne Orji styled her braids. She exude royalty as her braids formed a crown. The bold colour compliments and defines her skin.

2. If you need anyone to inspire your love for braid, choose Gabrielle Union. The veteran actress steps out in a loose braids. Some part of the braids were knotted while the others fell on her shoulder.

marsai martin Essence

3. Marsai Martin rocked a short black knot braids. The hairstyle made her look stand out and defined her face.

4. Niecy Nash, who was honoured at the awards rocked a fulani inspired braids that was adorned with accessories. We are totally in love with this look.

5. Tika Sumpter looked absolutely amazing in bantu knot and we can't help but acknowledge and she was able to rock the look gracefully.