You already know there's no limit to the styles you can make out of Ankara because of the versatility of the fabric.

This weekend is another time to slay to your parties/ events in amazing Ankara styles. Sorting out a perfect style can put you in that indecisive mode but we can save you from the misery of having to go through the stress of selecting the right style.

Over the week, we spotted some amazing Ankara styles on BBN former housemate, Enkay. We're loving her style profile and her Ankara styles will inspire your look this weekend. The styles she rocked would also help you make fashion statements.

Here are some of the style we fell in love with.

1. Splitting the patterns displayed an Ankara fabric right on a lace top is a creative style to rock. The high waist trouser is the perfect fit for the top. This look will work for a birthday or a casual party.

2. Going with the thigh-high slit trend, you can also rock it with a flowing Ankara skirt. You can pull off the skirt off with an off-shoulder top as seen in the photo. Getting snatched this weekend with this fashionable look.

3. Few people know how to rock to different Ankara prints and Enkay makes the list. She proved that by rocking this beautiful style effortlessly. We love the way the lazy shoulder was paired with the bell sleeves. The band on the trouser defined her waist.