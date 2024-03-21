ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Lifestyle  >  Beauty Health

Do birth control pills make women fat? - Here's what science says

Temi Iwalaiye

If a woman is consistently on birth control pills, will she get fatter?

Will birth control pills make you fat [Shuttershock]
Will birth control pills make you fat [Shuttershock]

Many women say that when they are using birth control pills consistently, they get fatter. Is this true?

Recommended articles

Some studies vehemently disagree that there is a link between birth control and weight gain, while others say there is a correlation between weight gain and birth control pills. Which is correct?

Birth control pills are hormone-containing medications used to prevent pregnancy. There are two main types: combination pills and progestin-only pills.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to some research, using birth control pills will cause the following to happen:

A study of 65 healthy women discovered that pill users had significantly bigger breasts, particularly at certain times of the month.

Many women using the contraceptive pill feel bloated, which is caused by different fat tissues reacting differently to reproductive hormones. Subcutaneous fat, which contains estrogen receptors, can cause the body to retain more fluid than normal, resulting in enlarged fat cells. Women are more likely to accumulate fat in their breasts, hips, and thighs, which can grow the most.

ADVERTISEMENT

This impact is made worse by synthetic estrogen, which is six to ten times stronger than natural estrogen and is consumed almost daily when taking birth control pills. Some women say that the pill increases their cup size, an issue that has received little attention

In 2009, an exercise physiologist at Texas A&M University discovered that women on the pill had gained 40% less muscle than those not on it. The lack of muscle gains was not found in all women on the pill, just those that contained a certain type of lab-made progesterone that likes to bind to the same protein.

Do you notice weight gain after using birth control pills consistently? [adobestock]
Do you notice weight gain after using birth control pills consistently? [adobestock] Pulse Nigeria
ADVERTISEMENT

One early study showed that women on birth control with higher levels of estrogen tended to have pear-shaped bodies and more subcutaneous fat.

The pill may also be affecting women's bodies in other ways. Just as it changes the percentage of muscle in our bodies, it may also have minor effects on fat, particularly where it is deposited.

During puberty, estrogen and progesterone are what causes the development of characteristically 'female' traits, such as broader hips and larger breasts, mostly by altering fat distribution.

The pill has a lot of estrogen and progesterone; research has shown how changing a woman's hormonal balance could affect where her fat is stored.

So what should women do? Well, other methods of contraceptives like condoms and IUDs exist if birth control pills leads to excess weight gain.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a Senior Lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write about anything and everything.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Edging can help you prolong sex — what does it mean?

Edging can help you prolong sex — what does it mean?

Top 5 countries with the highest rates of plastic surgery procedures

Top 5 countries with the highest rates of plastic surgery procedures

How to find hidden cameras using mobile phones

How to find hidden cameras using mobile phones

Do open marriages work? What to know about them

Do open marriages work? What to know about them

How to check First Bank account balance

How to check First Bank account balance

These 3 zodiac signs prefer the single life more than anything

These 3 zodiac signs prefer the single life more than anything

DIY Recipe: How to make crunchy cornflakes cereal

DIY Recipe: How to make crunchy cornflakes cereal

Do birth control pills make women fat? - Here's what science says

Do birth control pills make women fat? - Here's what science says

1,800-year-old statue of Roman woman's head discovered in parking lot

1,800-year-old statue of Roman woman's head discovered in parking lot

Guys, here’s how to make your hair grow faster

Guys, here’s how to make your hair grow faster

What is considered cheating in marriage?

What is considered cheating in marriage?

How to know you have an eating disorder

How to know you have an eating disorder

Pulse Sports

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

What 'calm' Finidi George said after speaking for the first time as Super Eagles coach

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Why Eguavoen and Super Eagles stars should learn from Mikel Obi

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Super Eagles Bright Osayi-Samuel punches pitch invader as violence erupts following Trabzonspor vs Fenerbahce

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

Naija Stars Abroad: Moffi, Chukwueze battle Oshoala, Echegini for POTW

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Thumb-sucking [Indian Academy of pediatrics]

5 harmful effects of thumb-sucking you probably didn't know about

man walking and drinking

Here are 4 things energy drinks can do to your kidneys

Ideally, parents should not watch scary movies with children

Should you watch horror movies with your children?

You screen time could ultimatly trigger a panick attack

Could your phone give you panic attacks?