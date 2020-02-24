The stagnant growth of some women’s hair has driven them to go on a low cut and they probably want to restart the natural hair journey.

Most people went on a natural hair journey because they wanted their hair to grow properly while some wanted to show off their natural hair. If you’re on any of these groups, the length of hair is supposed to be increasing not decreasing or stagnant.

Some women get frustrated when there’s no growth happening to their hair after using several hair care products and following several DIY routines. We feel your sentiments and we also think your hair should keep growing.

Efik Zara Instagram/ Efik Zara

Beauty YouTuber, Efik Zara shared a video that properly explains what might be wrong with your hair and why you’re not retaining length. This video will educate you on what to do and how to improve your natural hair care routine.

Watch the video below.