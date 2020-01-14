Tiwa Savage proved set Instagram on fire as she rocked a stunning curl hairstyle which was paired with a nude makeup to the 2020 Soundcity MVP Awards.

This hairstyle came as a breath of fresh for the new year and we can't get enough of its beauty. Straw curls/ perm rod set is a timeless hairstyle that looks good on every woman. The straw curls hairstyle is easy to achieve but a little tricky to maintain. If you love this hairstyle and you'd like to make it, this article is for you.

Just because we love the new Tiwa Savage's hairstyle, we've got a DIY video that would guide you. This means you can make the same hairstyle right in your room.

Watch the video below to learn.