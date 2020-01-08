The Grammy award-winning singer decided to ditch makeup since 2016 and her skincare routine remained her best-kept secret.

Recently, she released her "Get Unready With Me" video on her YouTube channel. This 10-minute video revealed her skincare routine, and we were shocked. You would admit that Alicia Keys has tried her best to maintain a flawless and glowing skin, which was achieved through her detailed skincare routine.

Just like us, you might expect it to include a collection of expensive creams and serums, but it’s surprisingly simple. It's a simple routine that's recommended for every woman interested in maintaining a glowing skin.

Below is a video that will show you Alicia Keys' skincare routine.